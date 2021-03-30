Mary LuAnn Perry

August 13, 1930 - March 26, 2021

Mary LuAnn Perry, 90, of Shelby, Nebraska, passed away March 26, 2021, at The Heritage House at Meridian Gardens Assisted Living in Columbus.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Mary was born Aug. 13, 1930, to George Alexander and Mabel Josephine (Harris)McMeekin at Columbus, Nebraska. She attended school northwest of Rising City and graduated from Rising City High School in 1947. Following high school, she attended and graduated from Midland College in Fremont and taught country school southwest of Bellwood for seven years.

On Feb. 10, 1954, she was united in marriage to Van R. Perry in Osceola. To this union seven children were born. The family lived on a farm northeast of Shelby, where Mary was a dedicated farm wife and loving mother. Later in life, she worked as a sales associate at Sears for two years.

She was a 4-H Club leader and Den Mother for Cub Scouts.

She loved to travel and visited all 50 of the United States. She also traveled overseas to Ireland, Scotland, Australia, New Zealand and Fiji. She had a passion for reading and enjoyed renovating and fixing up older houses.

Survivors include her children, Kellan (Deanna) Perry of Shelby, Kevin (Sandi) Perry of Phoenix, Arizona, Kendall (Tammy) Perry of Shelby, Kurtis ((Kelli Forney) Perry of Coumbus and Konley (Amy) Perry of Columbus; daughter-in-law, Kay Reznicek of Surprise; 25 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; brother, David (Cindy) McMeekin and family; sister, Margaret Hunsche and family; her faithful companion, her dog Teddy; nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Van who passed away April 7, 1981; sons, Kerwin Perry and Kollin Perry; grandchild, Konnar Perry-Forney; step-father, David McMeekin; sisters-in-law, June Pope and Ortha Perry; brothers-in-law, Willard 'Kent' Perry and Phillip Hunsche; and nephew, Rick Perry.

Memorials will be designated at a later time. Cards may be directed to the Family of Mary L. Perry at PO Box 118, Shelby, NE 68662.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements.

dubasfuneralhome.com