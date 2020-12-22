Kenneth L. Kurtz

February 25, 1929- December 20, 2020

Kenneth "Ken" L. Kurtz, 91, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, went to the loving arms of his Savior on December 20,2020.

Born February 25, 1929 at the family homestead near Newville, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late M. Lester and Esther (Smith) Kurtz. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy Jean (Griffie) Kurtz in 2011 and by his sister, Mildred Sheriff Kime and two brothers, Robert and infant Harold Kurtz.

A 1946 graduate of Newville High School, he then enlisted in the Air Army Corps, serving as a weatherman in Occupied Japan. He worked as a television repairman and founded Ken Kurtz's Kampers where he sold truck tops, mini-motor homes and used cars. He enjoyed hunting, antique gun collecting and traveling in his younger years. He volunteered with Meals on Wheels. A man of strong Christian faith, he loved the Word of God and taught Sunday School class for over 60 years at Grace United Methodist Church, now Carlisle United Methodist Church. He prayed twice a day for every family member by name. As a skilled wood worker, he delighted in crafting clocks, boxes and pens from local and exotic wood.

Ken is survived by a daughter, Nancy (husband Lynn) Hoffman and sons, Edward and Brian (wife Kim), five grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid restrictions, services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Project SHARE, Meals on Wheels Carlisle or Carlisle United Methodist Church.

