Kenneth L. Kurtz
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Kenneth L. Kurtz

February 25, 1929- December 20, 2020

Kenneth "Ken" L. Kurtz, 91, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, went to the loving arms of his Savior on December 20,2020.

Born February 25, 1929 at the family homestead near Newville, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late M. Lester and Esther (Smith) Kurtz. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy Jean (Griffie) Kurtz in 2011 and by his sister, Mildred Sheriff Kime and two brothers, Robert and infant Harold Kurtz.

A 1946 graduate of Newville High School, he then enlisted in the Air Army Corps, serving as a weatherman in Occupied Japan. He worked as a television repairman and founded Ken Kurtz's Kampers where he sold truck tops, mini-motor homes and used cars. He enjoyed hunting, antique gun collecting and traveling in his younger years. He volunteered with Meals on Wheels. A man of strong Christian faith, he loved the Word of God and taught Sunday School class for over 60 years at Grace United Methodist Church, now Carlisle United Methodist Church. He prayed twice a day for every family member by name. As a skilled wood worker, he delighted in crafting clocks, boxes and pens from local and exotic wood.

Ken is survived by a daughter, Nancy (husband Lynn) Hoffman and sons, Edward and Brian (wife Kim), five grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid restrictions, services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Project SHARE, Meals on Wheels Carlisle or Carlisle United Methodist Church.

To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guestbook, visit www.HoffmanFH.com




Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A dear friend from church, Ken will be missed by me and many! Love and sympathy to his family.
Joanne Monoski
January 24, 2021
Nancy, Ed and Brian - Bonnie and I send you our deepest sympathy. Ken was my Sunday school teacher for over 40 years. But more than that he was my mentor and very dear friend. He will be greatly missed.
Gary Ankabrandt
December 25, 2020
Nancy, Ed, and Brian - I remember Ken as my Sunday School teacher when I was in high school. He was always a good Christian man, kind and friendly to everyone. As we grew older we became very good friends.
Linwood & Pat Clippinger
December 24, 2020
I remember him coming to our house with his huge black bag/box of tubes and really cool equipment. He was so kind and handsome! I was probably in his way but loved watching what he did in the back of that TV being amazed that knew so much! He was a good man, and fun when I got older to find he had a daughter my own age!
Sandy (George) McKeehan
December 24, 2020
I believe this is a sad time for CUMC!! To have to say good bye to Ken Kurtz. I too was a recipient of Ken and Jean's love, kindness and generosity! When my late husband and I visited Grace UM. Ken was the first to come and welcome us! When, my late husband Herm Spitz was battling Cancer, on a Sunday after church, Ken showed up in Herm's hospital room. Herm was very upset, the Doctors had just left his room. He was told. There is nothing more medically that can be done. What a blessing to have this great spiritual person Ken Kurtz in your room to comfort you. I have more times to share, but I will let it go with this. KEN KURTZ YOU WILL BE MISSED!
Shelva Walker
December 24, 2020
Nancy, Ed and Brian, Your Dad was a favorite of mine in Grace EUB Church. He was my Sunday School Teacher as well as the friendliest person I've ever met. He was a wonderful man. I cum Deo!
Doug and Jo Heineman
December 23, 2020
So sorry to read of Ken´s passing. I have known him as a Christ-follower over many years and have so much admired his Christian witness in our community. Your family will be in our prayers. With sincere sympathy, Dan Mikesell
Dan Mikesell
December 23, 2020
My sympathy to the family. I enjoyed meeting Ken at gun auctions and family picnics. Ken made several wood pens for me to give as presents to friends and family. Ken also made the case to hold my father's (Myron Griffie) WW11 flag given to me after his passing. Ken was a wonderful person. God bless.
Tom Griffie
December 22, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. Ken was a very special person and he will be missed dearly by a lot of people
Warren & Debbie Merkel
December 22, 2020
