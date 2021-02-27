Menu
Scott Lee Trimmer
Malpezzi Funeral Home
8 Market Plaza Way
Mechanicsburg, PA

Scott Lee Trimmer

May 31, 1957- February 26, 2021

Scott Lee Trimmer, 63, of Upper Allen Township, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer. Scott was born in Harrisburg, PA on May 31, 1957 and was the son of the late Saveria Sylvia (Serra) Trimmer and Ray Edwin Trimmer. Scott was the Safety Manager at Advanced Industrial Services, Inc., York, PA. A 1975 graduate of Mechanicsburg Areas High School. Scott was a volunteer firefighter and EMT starting in Junior High School and served with Upper Allen Fire Department, Mechanicsburg Fire Company and Shiremanstown Fire Company. Scott was a hunter and loved his time at the family cabin in Bedford and was often seen using his bulldozer to move trees, dig holes, and keep the dirt road open. Scott could fix anything! He was a member of the Middletown Anglers and Hunters and West Shore Sportsman's Association. Scott is survived by his sons, Slate Joseph Trimmer of Harrisburg and Ray Edwin Trimmer, II and wife Maura Trimmer of Lemoyne, his sister, Vicky Ann Trimmer of Mechanicsburg and one granddaughter, Chesa Rae Trimmer. In addition to his parents, Scott's sister, Renee Marie Trimmer predeceased him. His maternal Salvatore and Carmelina Serra and paternal Theodore and Grace Trimmer grandparents also predeceased him. Scott is survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will miss his unique sense of humor. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 3435 Trindle Road, Camp Hill. Viewing will be Tuesday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Malpezzi Funeral Home, Inc., 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg. Burial will take place in Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed, at www.facebook.com/goodshepcamphill. Memorial gifts can be made to Homeland at Home Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110. The family offers a huge thank you for the care, help and guidance provided by Homeland Hospice which allowed Vicky to care for Scott at home. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Malpezzi Funeral Home
8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg, PA
Mar
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Good Shepherd Catholic Church,
3435 Trindle Road,, Camp Hill, PA
Malpezzi Funeral Home
Our condolences to Ray, Slate and the family. God bless you.

Tom and Linda C.
Linda Cipko
February 28, 2021
Karen, Slate, Ray, and family: I am so very sorry for your loss. I pray that during this difficult time, your memories give you great comfort and healing. My deepest sympathies. Love, Ashley
Ashley Cipko
Neighbor
February 28, 2021
With love, Your Inspirations
February 27, 2021
Scott always cared about others and set a great example of community service. We will miss him.
Mechanicsburg Class of 75
February 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jim samois
Friend
February 26, 2021
