Steven Bruce Perry
Steven Bruce Perry

February 12, 1982- February 25, 2021

Steven Bruce Perry, 39, of Gardners, PA, passed away February 25, 2021 in his residence. He was born in Murfeysboro, TN on February 12, 1982 to Betty (Speelman) Perry of Gardners and Dennis Perry of Winter Haven, FL.

Steven worked as a construction design consultant at Bella Concepts and was a member of the Mt. Holly Springs American Legion Post 675. He was full of life and would light up a room with his smile. Steven loved the outdoors and was known for his infamous sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was an adoring father to his children.

In addition to his parents, Steven is survived by his children, Sylviona Sue Ann and Persephonie Joanne Perry; sister, Janet Perry (Robert Wolf) of Gardners; brother, James Fulton of Carlisle; and nieces and nephews, Alexander Stevyn Perry, Lily Clara Ann Perry-Bloyer, Sierra and Owen Wolf, and Preston James Fulton.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. A visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the service. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue, Mt. Holly Springs, PA
Mar
13
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue, Mt. Holly Springs, PA
I am so very sorry we all lost a wonderful person! I tried and tried my best to help him, and for awhile it worked, but when a body gives out, it does. I know he is healthy now and in Heaven. God bless!!
Kathleen A Livick
February 28, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. He was a great guy and person! God bless!
Kathleen A. Livick
March 10, 2021
