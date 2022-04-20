Betty Jean (Davis) Archambo

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY – Betty Jean Archambo passed away surrounded by her loving family on April 13, 2022, at her home at the age of 85. She was born in Farmington on June 1, 1936, to the late Ben and Gladys (Crites) Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Charles Archambo, who she married in 1954; a brother, Curtis Davis; a sister, Emma Lee Bayless and a grandson, Bobby Hannah.

Betty grew up in the Farmington area and graduated from Farmington High School in 1953. She retired from the Southeast Missouri Mental Health facility after 26 years there as a Psychiatric Aide. Betty was a worker for our Lord and Savior and a faithful member of Parkview Freewill Baptist Church. She and Charles enjoyed bowling on leagues in earlier years and they also loved to host events in their home for their family and church family.

Survivors include her children, Charles Wesley Archambo and wife, Sherilynn, Doris Jean Muse and husband, Steven,, Vicki Pearl Hannah and husband, Robert, and Marc William Archambo and wife, Mary; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren and one great grandchild; siblings, Howard James Davis and wife, Linda and special friend, Tammy Couch; extended family and church friends.

Visitation will be Friday, April 22, from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Saturday morning at 7 a.m. until the funeral service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment will follow at Chestnut Ridge Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Parkview Freewill Baptist Church Building fund or to Chestnut Ridge Cemetery. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.