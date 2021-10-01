Patsy Carolyn Pratte

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Patsy Carolyn Pratte, 87, passed away September 12, 2021, surrounded by family in Noblesville, Indiana. She was born in Gumbo, Missouri, June 16, 1934, to the late James and Beulah (Mahurin) Yarbrough.

Patsy attended local schools in St. Francois County, graduating from Desloge High School where she was a drum majorette, a volunteer in the school library, and was crowned the school's Carnival Queen during her senior year. Her coronation would also be the moment when her future husband, Harold C. Pratte, would see her in person for the first time after being pen-pals during his 11 months serving in the Korean War.

Patsy married Harold in March of 1952 and over the next several decades lived in locations throughout the United States, from Illinois to North Dakota, and spent three years in France as part of his military service. Patsy always made sure that with every move, their house was a warm and welcoming home. No place would prove too strange to make new friends and be active in her community. She loved nothing more than to have her family close and to happily prepare everyone's favorite foods.

A skilled gardener, Patsy tended her plants and flowers with patience and care. In much the same way, those close to her blossomed in her presence. Most of her friendships lasted a lifetime. She was also a lifelong lover of books and a talented seamstress who enjoyed using her creativity to make clothes and crafts for her family. Her beloved bulldogs were community celebrities.

Patsy was a founding member of Gumbo Assembly of God, where she worshipped for most of her adult life. Recently she attended Noblesville First United Methodist Church. She was a faithful Christian who proudly displayed her love for Jesus Christ and others.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Peggy Stroud; and her beloved husband of 57 years.

Patsy is survived by her children, Karie "Mickey" (Kim) Gauen and James; and sister, Lucinda (Mike) Becker. She is further survived by five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Services will be held in the spring. Donations in her memory can be sent to Teter Retreat and Organic Farm. https:/www.teterorganicfarm.comonate/