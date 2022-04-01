Achsah Easter Henderson



Achsah Easter Henderson died on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Charlottesville Virginia, at age 94.



She was an accomplished gardener, cook, horsewomen, antiquarian, and versed in all things natural. She operated with an intuitive gift that transcended normal understanding. Never in doubt and almost always right, a difficult matter was soon straightened out by her calm decision and action. And her good sense made a force field that sheltered all of the people and things around her. Her kindness and willingness to assume the best of everyone she met made her fast and enduring friendship, and she leaves behind a long list of admirers. She was a long time member of The Charlottesville Garden Club, The Farmington Hunt Club and The Farmington Beagles. As co-founder of the Talbot Bird Club, the Spring walk that she hosted at her home at Rigbys Marsh was a highlight of their early seasons. Achsah worked tirelessly to make every house where she lived into a fine home.



She was born in Owings Mills, Maryland, on January 1, 1928. She grew up there on the family farm, in what at that time was beautiful countryside. She attended Garrison Forest School and then later Sweet Briar College in Virginia. She married Edmund Hardcastle Henderson in 1951 and moved to his home on the Choptank River in Talbot County Maryland. She moved to Newark Delaware in 1961. In 1969 the family moved to University Circle in Charlottesville Virginia and then moved again in 1989 to her final home on Garth Rd.



She is survived her two children, Achsah Henderson Carrier and Edmund Hardcastle Henderson, and by her daughter-in-law, Loretta O'Connor, all of Charlottesville; and her three grandchildren, Daniel Lafayette Henderson of Gainesville Florida, James Golden Carrier of Edinburgh Scotland, and Charles Easter Carrier of Shanghai China.



A memorial service is to be arranged.



Published by Daily Progress from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2022.