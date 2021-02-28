Menu
Alexis Tiara Murphy
1996 - 2021
BORN
1996
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel
828 Front Street
Lovingston, VA
Alexis Tiara Murphy

June 5, 1996 - August 3, 2013

The vessel that housed the enormous spirit of our beloved Alexis was taken from her family, friends, and community on August 3, 2013. The needed confirmation of her Earthly passing would be realized on February 5, 2021. We will not speak of her in past tense for while she is departed in the physical, her presence is now and will always be with us.

Joyful, vibrant, athletic, stunningly beautiful, Webster has not presented enough adjectives to describe her infectious personality and warm heart. Her humor and laugh still resonate if we listen intently. The shuffle of her slippers and the dragging of the extension cord tied to her IPhone still vibrate in our ears when we least expect it. Alexis is the girl who talked to the kids no one else talked to. She is the friend with a listening ear and truthful advice. The sister who always cherished her brothers, even when they got on her nerves. The niece that made being an aunt all that more special. The cousin that you could always count on. The granddaughter that all wish for. The daughter that made her parents proud. Alexis can now be found in the soft rain of Spring, the crisp Autumn air, the sparkle of snowflakes and the warm summer sun. She is on the wings of butterflies for her spirit is too large to be contained by this Earth.

Born on June 5, 1996, in Charlottesville, Virginia, Alexis attended Nelson County High School and received her diploma posthumously with the Class of 2014. She was the captain of the volleyball team a sport she hoped to play at the collegiate level.

Alexis leaves to celebrate her memory, her mother and father, Laura Ann Murphy and Troy William Brown; three brothers, Avery and Cameron Murphy and Noah Thompson; her maternal grandmother, Gayle Taylor and maternal grandfather, Tony Taylor; paternal grandmother, Janet Brown; her paternal great-grandmother, Dorothy S. Vest Brown, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family wishes to extend our love and gratitude to everyone who has extended any act of kindness in the past seven years and presently. A special appreciation to all Law Enforcement, The Nelson County Sheriff's Department, The Virginia State Police, The FBI and The Virginia Department of Emergency Management for never giving up until Alexis was returned home. We are deeply indebted to former Commonwealth Attorney Anthony Martin, you became Alexis' voice when hers was silenced.

A celebration of Alexis' life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston, (434-263-4097).

Published by Daily Progress on Feb. 28, 2021.
I want to say that you have my condolences, to you and your family, I'm praying for peace and understanding for your lost, I've seen your story on ID and I was touched, stay in courage and God bless you sweetie.
Geneva Bardliving
Friend
November 17, 2021
Alexis you will never be forgotten. Until you meet with your mother, father and the rest of your family soar high baby girl. To the family my heart aches for you. I pray you all find strength within God. Until you see her beautiful face again lean on God for understanding. God bless you all.
Siobhan
April 29, 2021
Jodie. Mosley
April 3, 2021
Rip May all of the good great work deeds things u. Have done spk fr u always
Jodie mosley
April 3, 2021
FLY HI BABY GIRL SPREAD YOUR WINGS AND FLY FLY FLY ..JOIN MY SON HE IS THERE WITH YOU GOD BLESS YOU ALL IM SO HEART BROKEN HOWEVER I FIND PEACE FOR YOU ALL .. AS A PARENT WHO LOST A CHILD THAT PAIN NEVER GOES AWAY OR GETS EASIER ..WE JUST HAVE TO GO FORWARD WITH GOOD MEMORIES AND LOVE WE HAVE FOR OUR ANGELS ..GOD BLESS YOU BABY GIRL
Ronda Henderson
March 12, 2021
We are so sorry your family must go through this sad time. May God comfort you and bless you.
Lorine and Peyton Campbell
March 11, 2021
My kids went to school with alexis. I know that this day would come and she would be back to her family... It does not take the pain away though.. am so so sorry for your family to go threw this for all this time... alexis will always be remembered and be in our hearts...
Tammy
March 10, 2021
Sending peace and comfort to the family. Forever hold tight those beautiful memories of Alexis.
Cassidy Franklin
March 10, 2021
May God give you and your family strength, guidance and everlasting comfort during the difficult time.
Larry
March 5, 2021
I didn't know alexis, but I lost my mother in law on 2/13/2021. Her name was Linda, she always wanted to see alexis come home. I know that alexis and my mother in law linda are looking down on us and smiling and I know she welcomed alexis at the gate of heaven. In the United methodist church we have tradition, its called the transfer of membership from the earthly body to the kingdom of heaven. The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever. I will be praying for your family.
Robert martinez
March 5, 2021
I THANK GOD THAT YOUR FAMILY HAS FOUND SOME SENSE OF CLOSURE. ALEXIS IS NOW HAPPILY WITH HER LORD. MY CONTINUED PRAYERS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.
EDITH BARBOUR- HUGHES
March 4, 2021
Even though I don't know the family personally, I have followed all updates on this terrible crime through the years. I'm so glad that beautiful Alexis was finally brought home and I hope this closure will help to bring you peace, knowing that she is with God. She will always be watching over you until you meet again. I'm so sorry for your terrible loss, and I pray for comfort to the family. God bless each of you!
Ruth wood
March 3, 2021
Continued hugs and prayers to the wntire family. May God continie to give you strength and peace.
Rachel Collier
March 1, 2021
My deepest condolences to your family!! I've prayed for you all since the beginning and will continue to pray for your entire family!! God Bless you all and give you the strength.
Tammy Barbour
March 1, 2021
My condolences to all of Alexis´s family and friends. My heart goes out to all of you. I have followed her case from the beginning and I´m so glad you finally have some closure. What a lovely obituary you have written for her. We have never crossed paths but I feel like I know her. Sending healing prayers and love to all of you.
Amy Smith
March 1, 2021
May God continue to give you strength.
Sandra (Linda)Sandridge
March 1, 2021
Deepest sympathy to you all, a family who have endured so much. May God continue Blessing you all and continue strengthening you. Much love and many prayers.
Evelyn V Carey
February 28, 2021
Much prayer to her family
George steppe
February 28, 2021
Alexis and I shared a birthday, though thirty years apart. To my recollection, our paths never crossed. But, she was family in many ways. I'm so glad she is home. Her homecoming was one of those important events I hoped to see in my lifetime. I'll continue to wear my white with pink Alexis t-shirt on our birthday, to honor a special rose, gone too soon. Rest in peace baby girl.
Janice Coles
February 28, 2021
To Alexis Murphy´s family: I am sorry for the passing of such a beautiful Angel. I wish all of you continued strength. I know the journey to finding her has been long, however I am so glad that she was found. I know all of you will continue to keep her memory alive. May her love that she gave you and the love that all of you shared be with you always.
Allison B
February 28, 2021
as a mother myself, i cannot begin to imagine these past seven years for your family. i am so glad that alexis was found, and hope you can begin to heal. my heart is with you, and i send you a mother's love.
dinah douglas
February 28, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers have been with Alexis and her Family for seven years and will continue to be with the Family. God is great in all things and he answered our prayers for closure by bringing Alexis home. We ask that her arrival will bring peace to your Family. With great love, The Pace Family of Charlottesville
Jon Pace
February 28, 2021
