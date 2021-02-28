Alexis Tiara MurphyJune 5, 1996 - August 3, 2013The vessel that housed the enormous spirit of our beloved Alexis was taken from her family, friends, and community on August 3, 2013. The needed confirmation of her Earthly passing would be realized on February 5, 2021. We will not speak of her in past tense for while she is departed in the physical, her presence is now and will always be with us.Joyful, vibrant, athletic, stunningly beautiful, Webster has not presented enough adjectives to describe her infectious personality and warm heart. Her humor and laugh still resonate if we listen intently. The shuffle of her slippers and the dragging of the extension cord tied to her IPhone still vibrate in our ears when we least expect it. Alexis is the girl who talked to the kids no one else talked to. She is the friend with a listening ear and truthful advice. The sister who always cherished her brothers, even when they got on her nerves. The niece that made being an aunt all that more special. The cousin that you could always count on. The granddaughter that all wish for. The daughter that made her parents proud. Alexis can now be found in the soft rain of Spring, the crisp Autumn air, the sparkle of snowflakes and the warm summer sun. She is on the wings of butterflies for her spirit is too large to be contained by this Earth.Born on June 5, 1996, in Charlottesville, Virginia, Alexis attended Nelson County High School and received her diploma posthumously with the Class of 2014. She was the captain of the volleyball team a sport she hoped to play at the collegiate level.Alexis leaves to celebrate her memory, her mother and father, Laura Ann Murphy and Troy William Brown; three brothers, Avery and Cameron Murphy and Noah Thompson; her maternal grandmother, Gayle Taylor and maternal grandfather, Tony Taylor; paternal grandmother, Janet Brown; her paternal great-grandmother, Dorothy S. Vest Brown, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.The family wishes to extend our love and gratitude to everyone who has extended any act of kindness in the past seven years and presently. A special appreciation to all Law Enforcement, The Nelson County Sheriff's Department, The Virginia State Police, The FBI and The Virginia Department of Emergency Management for never giving up until Alexis was returned home. We are deeply indebted to former Commonwealth Attorney Anthony Martin, you became Alexis' voice when hers was silenced.A celebration of Alexis' life will be held at a later date.Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston, (434-263-4097).