Barbara Cash MarksJune 27, 1932 - March 23, 2022Barbara C. Marks, 89, of Nelson County, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.A graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Monticello Memory Gardens in Charlottesville.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Schuyler Baptist Church, 6395 Rockfish River Road, Schuyler, VA 22969.Family and friends may share memories at www.thackerbrothers.com