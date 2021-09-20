Celia (Braunsdorf) Ziemer
July 25, 1933 - September 17, 2021
Celia (Braunsdorf) Ziemer, 88, of Palmyra, died on Friday, September 17, 2021 at her home. She was born on July 25, 1933 in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., a daughter of the late Christian and Celina (Defere) Braunsdorf.
Mrs. Ziemer retired as an Analyst from Kemper Life Insurance was, a member of Palmyra United Methodist Church, and active with the Lake Monticello Friendship Force, and Habitat for Humanity. She and her husband traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe and enjoyed meeting new people and great dining.
Survivors includer her husband of 67 years, Gary E. Ziemer; three children, Terri McDermott (Bob), and Jayne Ziemer all of Lake Monticello, and Steven Ziemer (Joyce) of Summerville, SC; two grandchildren, Benjamin Ziemer (Jackie) of Evergreen, CO, and Matthew Ziemer of N.Y.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September, 22, 2021, at Palmyra United Methodist Church by the Rev. George Gorman. Burial will follow in Monticello Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 20, 2021.