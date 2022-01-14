Menu
Daniel Wiley Berry
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Daniel Wiley Berry

Daniel Wiley Berry of Madison, Va., passed away on January 10, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was born on July 31, 1937, to the late Harry and Rosa Berry. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Annabel Southard and her husband, Bobby; his sister, Doris Garrison; brother, Ronnie Berry; and grandson, Steven James Berry.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Judy Slagle Berry; his daughter, Roxanne Berry and husband, Mike Kulenguski, of Madison; sons, Steven Daniel Berry of Los Angeles, Calif., and James "Jim" Wiley Berry of Madison; grandson, Aaron Daniel Berry and his mother, Ines Bravo, of Los Angeles, Calif.; sister, Melody and husband, George Powell, of Culpeper; and also nieces and nephews.

Dan grew up and spent his whole life in Madison County, Va. As an adult, he lived and loved his farm in Graves Mill, Va. Dan attended Elon and UVA colleges. A U.S. Army veteran, he was honorably discharged in 1961. He was a lifelong fan of UVA sports and the Washington Nationals. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed playing baseball, golf, tennis, and many other sports. He was a self-taught musician who played guitar, mandolin, and banjo and always enjoyed singing and humming. He was a supervisor for the USPO and retired from there.

Throughout his life, Dan was a member of various organizations, including the Lions Club and Wolftown Ruritan Club. He also was a member of the Rapidan Baptist Church.

Dan loved traveling to Europe, islands, and the US with family and friends, but home was his favorite place to be. Dan was kind and easy going. He would tell you to drink a glass of red wine and enjoy life as he did. Of all the things he loved, there was no greater love than the love that Dan and Judy had for each other.

A private family service will be held later.

Published by Daily Progress from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm sorry to learn of Dan's passing. I enjoyed meeting him last summer. I know the last year of his life was especially challenging for him and his family. My thoughts are with you during this difficult time.
Sarah M. Jones
January 27, 2022
I knew Dan for more than 50 years. He was a good friend and a very fine man. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family.
Tom Steger
Work
January 20, 2022
I am sorry for your loss. I will never forget your kindness to us when we lost our Amanda. You are in our prayers. If there is anything we can do to help during this time please do not hesitate to reach out.
Lora Wooton
Other
January 16, 2022
Judy & family, I'm so sorry for your loss. I know everything that could be done was done by you to help him get better. Dan's at peace now, standing tall and in time you will too. Lots of prayers, love and support continuing to be sent your way.
Rose Herndon
Friend
January 14, 2022
