Daniel Wiley BerryDaniel Wiley Berry of Madison, Va., passed away on January 10, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was born on July 31, 1937, to the late Harry and Rosa Berry. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Annabel Southard and her husband, Bobby; his sister, Doris Garrison; brother, Ronnie Berry; and grandson, Steven James Berry.He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Judy Slagle Berry; his daughter, Roxanne Berry and husband, Mike Kulenguski, of Madison; sons, Steven Daniel Berry of Los Angeles, Calif., and James "Jim" Wiley Berry of Madison; grandson, Aaron Daniel Berry and his mother, Ines Bravo, of Los Angeles, Calif.; sister, Melody and husband, George Powell, of Culpeper; and also nieces and nephews.Dan grew up and spent his whole life in Madison County, Va. As an adult, he lived and loved his farm in Graves Mill, Va. Dan attended Elon and UVA colleges. A U.S. Army veteran, he was honorably discharged in 1961. He was a lifelong fan of UVA sports and the Washington Nationals. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed playing baseball, golf, tennis, and many other sports. He was a self-taught musician who played guitar, mandolin, and banjo and always enjoyed singing and humming. He was a supervisor for the USPO and retired from there.Throughout his life, Dan was a member of various organizations, including the Lions Club and Wolftown Ruritan Club. He also was a member of the Rapidan Baptist Church.Dan loved traveling to Europe, islands, and the US with family and friends, but home was his favorite place to be. Dan was kind and easy going. He would tell you to drink a glass of red wine and enjoy life as he did. Of all the things he loved, there was no greater love than the love that Dan and Judy had for each other.A private family service will be held later.