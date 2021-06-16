Menu
James Fulton Beddow
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park
1700 E. Whitestone Blvd
Cedar Park, TX
James Fulton Beddow

May 21, 1925 - May 14, 2021

James Fulton Beddow passed away peacefully at The Rose Assisted Living in Round Rock Texas on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the age of 96.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 68 years, Margaret Ann; his parents, Thomas and Mary (Duffell) Beddow; his brother, Frank; and sister, Caroyl. He leaves behind his daughter, Mary-Scott Rhoads; his son-in-law, Jim Rhoads; and his sisters-in-law, Iris Desmond and Carolyn Alvis. Fully will be fondly remembered by his granddaughters, Kathleen Painter, Deborah Bea, and Nicole Redden and his nieces and nephews.

He was known by friends around the world as "Fully". He was born and raised in Charlottesville, Virginia. Immediately upon graduation from Lane High School he joined the war effort and became a flight sergeant in B-24 bombers over the Pacific. After the war he entered the School of Architecture of the University of Virginia where he met and married Margaret Ann. He then worked for Newport News and Engels shipyards and the U.S. Navy where he designed and over saw the building of food service facilities in newly constructed ships all over the world. Margaret Ann shared his passion for experiencing new people and cultures and they enjoyed living and traveling in much of the United States and many other countries. Fully was known as a very quiet, intelligent and well-read gentleman of great genteel manner and a finely tuned sense of humor.

A memorial service celebrating Fully's life will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, Park Street, Charlottesville, Va. Interment will follow at the church Memorial Garden.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Charlottesville.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Park Street, Charlottesville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary-Scott, I am so sorry for the loss of your dad! Sending you lots of love!
Wendy Swisher
Friend
June 21, 2021
