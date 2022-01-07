Jay M. Shawkey
February 5, 1969 - January 5, 2022
STAUNTON, Va.
Jay Michael Shawkey, 53, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in Staunton.
Mr. Shawkey was born in Waynesboro, on February 5, 1969, to Carolyn "Sue" (Jordan) Shawkey and the late Robert Deeds Shawkey. Mr. Shawkey was employed as a superintendent for Nielsen Construction for the last thirteen years. His favorite pastimes were golfing and fishing.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by three stepdaughters, Kimberly, Kelly, and Rachael McDaniel; a brother, Bobby Shawkey (Deborah); a sister, Melissa Chambers; grandchildren, Riley Anne McDaniel, Elijah Thompson, and Asher Cubbage; a nephew, Shane Edward Berry; two nieces, Amber Lynn Mitchem (Cody) and Avery Loren Shawkey; a great-nephew, Draven Justice Shawkey; a great-niece, Lilith Elowyn Mitchem; and special friends, Jim Walters, David and Lisa Alford, and Bob and Stacey Boal.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Henry Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net
.
Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 7, 2022.