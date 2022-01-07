Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jay M. Shawkey
1969 - 2022
BORN
1969
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Henry Funeral Home
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA
Jay M. Shawkey

February 5, 1969 - January 5, 2022

STAUNTON, Va.

Jay Michael Shawkey, 53, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in Staunton.

Mr. Shawkey was born in Waynesboro, on February 5, 1969, to Carolyn "Sue" (Jordan) Shawkey and the late Robert Deeds Shawkey. Mr. Shawkey was employed as a superintendent for Nielsen Construction for the last thirteen years. His favorite pastimes were golfing and fishing.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by three stepdaughters, Kimberly, Kelly, and Rachael McDaniel; a brother, Bobby Shawkey (Deborah); a sister, Melissa Chambers; grandchildren, Riley Anne McDaniel, Elijah Thompson, and Asher Cubbage; a nephew, Shane Edward Berry; two nieces, Amber Lynn Mitchem (Cody) and Avery Loren Shawkey; a great-nephew, Draven Justice Shawkey; a great-niece, Lilith Elowyn Mitchem; and special friends, Jim Walters, David and Lisa Alford, and Bob and Stacey Boal.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Henry Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Henry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Henry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sue, I so very sorry for your loss. There are no words that can ease your loss. You and your family are in my prayers in hopes that it will help you find comfort.
Arlene Desantis
January 8, 2022
I am very sorry to hear of your loss - Jay was a good man, and he WILL be missed ! Cameron .
Cameron Thomas
Friend
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results