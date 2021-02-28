Bonnie, of Joe's many talents and contributions, we want to be sure to mention his carpentry skill. Many a happy moment has been spent by folks sipping wine or beer while resting their arms comfortably on the handsome bar that Joe built in our "pub." Many toasts will be made for Joe here in future, and at the similar bar he made in the Batteau Restaurant in Scottsville!

Leanora & Kirk Johnson Friend February 28, 2021