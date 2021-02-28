Menu
Joseph Field
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
650 Valley St
Scottsville, VA
Joseph Field

Joseph Anthony Field, age 67, of Columbia, Va., passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021. Born on June 7, 1953, he was a son of the late Robert Marshall Field and Marian Field of Richmond, Va. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James K. Field; a niece, Dawn Field, and niece, Catherine Hohl.

Joe is survived by his wife, Bonnie Snapp Field; daughter, Erin Hansard and her husband, Greg; grandson, Grant Hansard; sister, Marcia Hohl; brother, John Field and his wife, Suse; nephews, Patrick Hohl, Marshall Hohl, and Michael Hohl and his wife, Alicia; and a great-nephew, Ryan Gonzalez.

Joe was a graduate of Huguenot High School and was a building contractor for over 40 years. He was a former real estate agent and was a past member of the Charlottesville Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. He was a caterer and a chef extraordinaire! He formerly owned and operated Columbia Joe's BBQ and was a member of the Kansas City BBQ Society where he was also a judge. Joe was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Columbia, Va. and was a member of Rotary of Goochland.

There will be an outdoor memorial service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Rassawek Vineyard, 6276 River Road West, Columbia, VA 23038. The family encourages everyone to dress weather appropriately including comfortable shoes. All attendees must wear a mask and observe social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 43 Washington St., Columbia, VA 23038 or Goochland Rotary Club Foundation, P.O. Box 281, Manakin Sabot, VA 23103 or at www.goochlandrotary.com

Family and friends may share memories and photos on the Thacker Brothers Funeral Home website at www.thackerbrothers.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Rassawek Vineyard
6276 River Road West, Columbia, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
Bonnie I am so sorry. Prayers go out to you and your family.
Deborah Kay Brooks
March 3, 2021
Special memories of Joe and our wonderful conversations. Bonnie and family-thinking of you during this difficult time.
Joy Kline
March 3, 2021
We will greatly miss our friend Joe. May you Rest In Peace in Gods love.
George and Leslie Cushnie
March 2, 2021
Joe made a difference in so many lives. We are thankful to have been friends of Joe and Bonnie while working, serving and having fun within our Rotary family.
Susan and Zach Zachensky-Walthall
Friend
March 1, 2021
We send our prayers, love and cheers to you dear Bonnie and Joe! May Gods grace and love bring you peace.
George and Leslie Cushnie
February 28, 2021
Dear Bonnie we are so sorry you lost Joe. He was a friend to us and we had some good times with theLet´s Go let´s dance group. Please accept our sympathy and love for you. Praying God will give you peace and comfort
Juanita and Alan Crockett
February 28, 2021
Bonnie, of Joe's many talents and contributions, we want to be sure to mention his carpentry skill. Many a happy moment has been spent by folks sipping wine or beer while resting their arms comfortably on the handsome bar that Joe built in our "pub." Many toasts will be made for Joe here in future, and at the similar bar he made in the Batteau Restaurant in Scottsville!
Leanora & Kirk Johnson
Friend
February 28, 2021
Bonnie Brad and I are very sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Emily Lehmann
February 27, 2021
Bonnie, I am so sorry for your loss of Joe. I enjoyed knowing him & seeing both of you at chamber events.
Linda Mayhew
February 27, 2021
