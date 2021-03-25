Marvin Joyner



March 24, 1932 - March 22, 2021



Marvin Roosevelt Joyner, 88, went home to be with The Lord he loved on Monday, March 22, 2021 just shy of his 89th birthday.



No public memorial service is scheduled at this time.



Marvin, a Korean War Veteran, retired from Sperry Marine System where he worked in engineering for 31 years. While working for Sperry, he also carried newspapers for the Richmond Times Dispatch lasting 40 years. He and his wife, Opal Joyner, fellowshipped at First Baptist Church. When not watching Fox News and eating peanut butter crackers, Marvin enjoyed the company at Fox Cafe.



Marvin was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Opal L. Joyner, by his father and mother, Walter and Annie Joyner and by brothers, Marshall, Verlon, Brown, Willis, and Donald Joyner; and sisters, Annie Bess, Alice Gay, and Jean.



He is survived by son, Randal (Randy) Joyner; and daughter, Tami Brown. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Justin Hathaway, Rebekah Melan and Gatlin Brown; two great-grandchildren, Adalyn Brown and Rielly Melan; brother, Jimmy Joyner; sister, Laverne Brock; and his bestie, Oreo (cat).



A special mention of friend Bill Tomlin who gave time, company and support over the past ten years.



Teague Funeral Service



2260 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville Va 22903



Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 25, 2021.