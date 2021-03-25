Marvin Roosevelt Joyner, 88, went home to be with The Lord he loved on Monday, March 22, 2021 just shy of his 89th birthday.
No public memorial service is scheduled at this time.
Marvin, a Korean War Veteran, retired from Sperry Marine System where he worked in engineering for 31 years. While working for Sperry, he also carried newspapers for the Richmond Times Dispatch lasting 40 years. He and his wife, Opal Joyner, fellowshipped at First Baptist Church. When not watching Fox News and eating peanut butter crackers, Marvin enjoyed the company at Fox Cafe.
Marvin was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Opal L. Joyner, by his father and mother, Walter and Annie Joyner and by brothers, Marshall, Verlon, Brown, Willis, and Donald Joyner; and sisters, Annie Bess, Alice Gay, and Jean.
He is survived by son, Randal (Randy) Joyner; and daughter, Tami Brown. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Justin Hathaway, Rebekah Melan and Gatlin Brown; two great-grandchildren, Adalyn Brown and Rielly Melan; brother, Jimmy Joyner; sister, Laverne Brock; and his bestie, Oreo (cat).
A special mention of friend Bill Tomlin who gave time, company and support over the past ten years.
Randy, you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Emily Dusenbury Hutchens
April 8, 2021
Dear Joyner family
I'm sorry to hear about your all's loss Marvin was a very sweet man he's going to be missed
Barbara Crowther
April 6, 2021
We had some fun times working together at Sperry. Veterans understand and respect each other. I´m gonna miss running into down at Jak N Jil! Happy
Johnny Bates
March 26, 2021
Randy, so sorry to learn of your fathers passing. Prayers for you & your family.
Beth Holmes
March 26, 2021
Randy and Tami, I know you will miss your Dad but know he´s enjoying being in the Presence of Jesus now and seeing your Mom May the God of all comfort be near and dear to you during this time. Love and prayers, Susan Toms Soliven and Al
Susan Soliven
March 26, 2021
Tami and Randy, David and I offer our deepest condolences to you on the loss of your Dad. We saw him often at a cafe where he talked about selling his home and going back home in NC. We enjoyed our time talking to him. We pray God will fill the void you must be feeling.
David & Shelby Worley
March 25, 2021
Thanks for your service to our country! I will miss seeing you at Fox's Cafe.