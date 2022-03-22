Michael David SnowMichael David Snow, 69, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, peacefully in his sleep. He was born in Greene County, on January 10, 1953, to the late Clingman and Lucy Snow.Michael will be remembered for his famous wit and the innumerable good times shared around the feed store, card or pool table, Nascar trips, softball, golf, casino trips, and all social events where he held court. Smart, rascally in a good way, he was so much fun.He is survived by his wife, Debra Snow; daughter, Lauren Snow: special son by marriage, Zachary D. Horne (Heather); brothers, Kenneth D. Snow (Gloria) and Randall L. Snow; and grandchildren, Annabelle, Kassidy, Jaxson, Sawyer, Skyland, Cassius, and Landon. Michael was also survived by numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and family members.In addition to his parents, Clingman and Lucy, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Roger W. Snow; and special son by marriage, Stephen R. Horne.The family will receive friends on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Michael's memorial service will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. The visitation and memorial will be held at Preddy Funeral Home, 59 Edgewood School Lane, Madison, VA 22727. A repast will follow the service at Stanardsville Fire House 275 Celt Rd., Stanardsville, VA 22973.