Michael David Snow
1953 - 2022
BORN
1953
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Michael David Snow

Michael David Snow, 69, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, peacefully in his sleep. He was born in Greene County, on January 10, 1953, to the late Clingman and Lucy Snow.

Michael will be remembered for his famous wit and the innumerable good times shared around the feed store, card or pool table, Nascar trips, softball, golf, casino trips, and all social events where he held court. Smart, rascally in a good way, he was so much fun.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Snow; daughter, Lauren Snow: special son by marriage, Zachary D. Horne (Heather); brothers, Kenneth D. Snow (Gloria) and Randall L. Snow; and grandchildren, Annabelle, Kassidy, Jaxson, Sawyer, Skyland, Cassius, and Landon. Michael was also survived by numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and family members.

In addition to his parents, Clingman and Lucy, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Roger W. Snow; and special son by marriage, Stephen R. Horne.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Michael's memorial service will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. The visitation and memorial will be held at Preddy Funeral Home, 59 Edgewood School Lane, Madison, VA 22727. A repast will follow the service at Stanardsville Fire House 275 Celt Rd., Stanardsville, VA 22973.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
Mar
25
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
I am so sorry to hear about Mike. He was a good person always friendly. My dad loved him so much. Prayers for the family.
Rose Lawson
Friend
March 23, 2022
John and I "inherited" Michael when he met Debbie. We fell in love with him quickly. He was funny, caring and sincere. He was a friend you could always count on, through thick or thin. He was so in love with Debbie. Michael, you will forever be in our hearts. Rest In Peace our dear friend. It will never be the same without you.
Karen LaRue
Friend
March 22, 2022
Michael was someone you couldn't help but like. I always looked forward to his "unique" perspective shared in conversations at the Feed Store as well as the years of friendly competition on the softball field. He was a genuinely good person that will be missed by those of us who were fortunate enough to know him. My condolences to his family at this difficult time.
Douglas Morris
March 22, 2022
Michael can only be described as one of the "good ole´ it´s," meaning he was a man that took care of his family and friends at whatever the cost. He was always seen taking care of his mom, and loved his wife Debbie dearly as he did his and her blended family. He also was a caretaker of his friends as he would do anything and everything to support them. Mike was a true giver and I feel blessed to have known him.
Mary Cave
March 22, 2022
I´m sorry to hear about Mike´s passing. I´ve known Mike for over 45 years, played very competitive softball against him, but became friends through the game of croquet, also in which we were very competitive. But that´s when I really got to know him and appreciate his sense of humor and quirkiness. I regret that I didn´t get to see in his final days but I pray his family will be comforted during this time. RIP Mike
Leon Beasley
March 22, 2022
