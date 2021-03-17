Menu
Patsy H. DeVivi
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood Funeral Home - Greene Chapel
15075 Spotswood Trail
Ruckersville, VA
Patsy H. DeVivi

February 4, 1949 - March 14, 2021

Patsy H. DeVivi, 72, of Orange, Va., passed away peacefully on March 14, 2021.

She was born on February 4, 1949, to the late Ethelbert Jack and Mary Dorothy Houchens.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, David "Rusty" DeVivi; two brothers, Alderman "Al" Houchens and David Clinton Houchens; and two sisters, Sadie Mae Updike and Dorothy "Dot" Davis.

Patsy is survived by a brother, Raymond Houchens; and her son, Roger Wood. She had so many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that she loved dearly.

Friends and family may pay their respects on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Hill & Wood Funeral Home – Greene Chapel, 15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, Va., from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, guests are asked to call ahead at (434) 990-4336 to make an appointment. Thank you for your understanding.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Holly Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Hill & Wood Funeral Home -- Greene Chapel

15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hill & Wood Funeral Home - Greene Chapel
15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA
Mar
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Holly Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood Funeral Home - Greene Chapel
Thoughts and prayers to all the family
Natalie LaVerne Shifflett
March 17, 2021
"Patsy, what a fun one you always were!" I am saddened to see this news. My deepest condolences to the entire family. Lori from Zales Jewelers
Lori Madison
March 17, 2021
