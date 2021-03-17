Patsy H. DeVivi
February 4, 1949 - March 14, 2021
Patsy H. DeVivi, 72, of Orange, Va., passed away peacefully on March 14, 2021.
She was born on February 4, 1949, to the late Ethelbert Jack and Mary Dorothy Houchens.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, David "Rusty" DeVivi; two brothers, Alderman "Al" Houchens and David Clinton Houchens; and two sisters, Sadie Mae Updike and Dorothy "Dot" Davis.
Patsy is survived by a brother, Raymond Houchens; and her son, Roger Wood. She had so many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that she loved dearly.
Friends and family may pay their respects on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Hill & Wood Funeral Home – Greene Chapel, 15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, Va., from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, guests are asked to call ahead at (434) 990-4336 to make an appointment. Thank you for your understanding.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Holly Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
Hill & Wood Funeral Home -- Greene Chapel
15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 17, 2021.