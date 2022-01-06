Menu
Paul Joseph Cangialosi
1967 - 2022
BORN
1967
DIED
2022
ABOUT
William Monroe High School
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
118 Commonwealth Dr
Madison Heights, VA
Paul Joseph Cangialosi

Paul Joseph Cangialosi, 54, of Gladstone, Va., went to be with his Savior on January 1, 2022.

Paul was born on July 7, 1967, to Grace and Joseph Cangialosi of Takoma Park, Md. He and his family moved to Bacon Hollow in Greene County, Virginia in 1981, and he graduated from William Monroe High School in 1984. During high school, he and his four best friends formed a group called the Crullers, named after the favorite doughnut of fictional Bob and Doug McKenzie of the Great White North. The group made mischief and pioneered software programming as computers were becoming mainstream. And they liked crullers. After graduation, Paul briefly attended Virginia Tech before embarking on a journey of developing and utilizing his many talents. Paul worked for a software education company, an undertaker, oystered on a fishing boat, delivered newspapers, worked in several factories and restaurants, designed and built houses, delivered flowers, drove school buses, manned a camera shop, and engineered construction projects. One of his favorite jobs was project management at Saunders Brothers, Inc. It often seemed there was no job Paul couldn't tackle!

For Paul, family was more important than anything else in this world. He was a loving husband and father and is survived by his wife of 29 years, Mary Kim (Maslyk) and his children, Meredith (Jeremy Fulcher- sons Julian and Shepard), Christina (Benjamin Henry Lapp), Sarah (John Fury-son Lane), Joshua, Miriam, Ethan, Jonathan, and Jesse. He is also survived by his sister, Michelle Flynn of Sarasota, Fla., (sons Ryan and Joseph); mother, Grace Cangialosi of Ruckersville, Va.; and aunts, Judith Cangialosi of Charlottesville, Va., and Roseanne Cangialosi of Parsonsburg, Md. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Salvatore Cangialosi of Staunton, Va.

Paul loved family dinners, hosting acquaintances and neighbors, and taking family road trips around the country. He served his community by participating in fire and rescue efforts, as well as community cleanup and outreach during natural disasters. He was known for simple acts of service such as plowing snow, taking trash, or fixing roofs. He had a giving heart and often rallied others to worthy causes. Paul was a passionate advocate for truth, family, and helping others. In his free time, he enjoyed homesteading and raising livestock, volunteering, and spending time with his family.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, 10 a.m. at Clifford Baptist Church, 635 Fletchers Level Rd., Amherst, VA 24521. A reception will follow.

In lieu of donations, the family requests contributions be directed toward local fire departments, food pantries, or community agencies in keeping with Paul's mission.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Clifford Baptist Church
635 Fletchers Level Rd., Amherst, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

20 Entries
Mary Kim, I am sorry to hear of your loss. Love and Prayers!
John Harris III
March 27, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of God, family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16, 17.
DT
January 17, 2022
Mary, I am so sorry for your Loss. Sending my love and prayers are being lifted.
Janice Gallion-Purvis
Other
January 14, 2022
It was good to have known you. See you again one day in heaven.
Paul
Friend
January 10, 2022
I offer you my heartfelt sympathy for your loss.
Penny Suritz
Other
January 10, 2022
We are so sorry to learn of Paul´s death. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
St. Monnica Chapter DOK, St. Stephen´s
January 9, 2022
Dear Grace and family, I was saddened to learn of Paul´s death. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. In deepest Sympathy Love, Terry
Terry Stein
Friend
January 9, 2022
Our love and heart-felt sympathy to our dear Grace and family, Kitty and Jon
Kitty and Jon Whitman
January 9, 2022
I´m so sorry for your loss. All of you are in my prayers. Paul was a wonderful person in the short time that I knew him, when Michelle and I were roommates. RIP and I´ll always have great memories of him.
Libbie Davidson
Other
January 9, 2022
So sorry to hear about Paul. Thinking of all of you and praying for peace and comfort.
Jackie Horsley
Friend
January 7, 2022
Our condolences to the family, we are saddened to hear of Paul´s passing. Kenny thought alot of Paul. Ponder your memories and love of Paul in your hearts and Paul will always be with you. Out thoughts and prayers are with you! May God bless this family and comfort their hearts.
Kenny and Wanda Crawford
Other
January 7, 2022
I remember Paul from William Monroe High, he was such a nice guy. He was the type of person you just felt comfortable being with. He would talk to you as if you were part of his family. I'm so sorry to hear of his passing, it is truly a loss to us all. My love, thought and prayers are with his entire family.
Kathy Henshaw Collier
School
January 7, 2022
Debbie & David Scott
January 7, 2022
Oh Grace, I cannot fully express my sympathy as you grieve your beautiful son! Please know my heart walks with you . With fond memories of our conversations and your beautiful spirit, Anne (Healthsource Librarian)
Anne Sloop
Family
January 6, 2022
The smardak family
January 6, 2022
Meredith I am truly sorry to hear of your loss. If there is anything I can do let me know. I will keep you all in my prayers. May Our Lord´s comfort be with you all. I Christ Love Kenny Adams
Kenny Adams
January 6, 2022
I went to school with Paul. My prayers are with his family.
Tina Smith
School
January 6, 2022
Mrs. Cangialosi. We're so very sorry to hear about your and your family's loss. Prayers are being said for you. I pray that our heavenly father will surround you and give you strength during this very difficult time. HE will comfort you. Hugs and love to you and yours.
Rebecca Stephens
January 6, 2022
Paul was a committed man. Committed to his family , his faith and his community. I had the pleasure of meeting him when he and Josh built the greenhouses and out buildings at DBB. He was a craftsman, a patriot and a strong man of faith. My condolences to your family and may the Holy Spirit comfort you in this temporary separation.
Dan Magan
Friend
January 5, 2022
Meredith, praying for you and your family. Love you friend
Thompson Melissa
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 20 of 20 results