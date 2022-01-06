Paul Joseph Cangialosi
Paul Joseph Cangialosi, 54, of Gladstone, Va., went to be with his Savior on January 1, 2022.
Paul was born on July 7, 1967, to Grace and Joseph Cangialosi of Takoma Park, Md. He and his family moved to Bacon Hollow in Greene County, Virginia in 1981, and he graduated from William Monroe High School in 1984. During high school, he and his four best friends formed a group called the Crullers, named after the favorite doughnut of fictional Bob and Doug McKenzie of the Great White North. The group made mischief and pioneered software programming as computers were becoming mainstream. And they liked crullers. After graduation, Paul briefly attended Virginia Tech before embarking on a journey of developing and utilizing his many talents. Paul worked for a software education company, an undertaker, oystered on a fishing boat, delivered newspapers, worked in several factories and restaurants, designed and built houses, delivered flowers, drove school buses, manned a camera shop, and engineered construction projects. One of his favorite jobs was project management at Saunders Brothers, Inc. It often seemed there was no job Paul couldn't tackle!
For Paul, family was more important than anything else in this world. He was a loving husband and father and is survived by his wife of 29 years, Mary Kim (Maslyk) and his children, Meredith (Jeremy Fulcher- sons Julian and Shepard), Christina (Benjamin Henry Lapp), Sarah (John Fury-son Lane), Joshua, Miriam, Ethan, Jonathan, and Jesse. He is also survived by his sister, Michelle Flynn of Sarasota, Fla., (sons Ryan and Joseph); mother, Grace Cangialosi of Ruckersville, Va.; and aunts, Judith Cangialosi of Charlottesville, Va., and Roseanne Cangialosi of Parsonsburg, Md. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Salvatore Cangialosi of Staunton, Va.
Paul loved family dinners, hosting acquaintances and neighbors, and taking family road trips around the country. He served his community by participating in fire and rescue efforts, as well as community cleanup and outreach during natural disasters. He was known for simple acts of service such as plowing snow, taking trash, or fixing roofs. He had a giving heart and often rallied others to worthy causes. Paul was a passionate advocate for truth, family, and helping others. In his free time, he enjoyed homesteading and raising livestock, volunteering, and spending time with his family.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, 10 a.m. at Clifford Baptist Church, 635 Fletchers Level Rd., Amherst, VA 24521. A reception will follow.
In lieu of donations, the family requests contributions be directed toward local fire departments, food pantries, or community agencies in keeping with Paul's mission.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 6, 2022.