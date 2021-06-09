Roger Lee MorrisRoger Lee Morris, 68, of Hadensville, died on Monday, June 7, 2021.Born on June 16, 1952, in Greene County, he was the son of the late Maynord Arron Morris and Alverta Roach. Mr. Morris worked for Bost Construction in Mechanicsville for 32 years and then successfully managed his own company, Morris Contracting for several years.He is survived by his wife, Paula Lee Morris; one son, Rodney Lee Lawson; a daughter, Sherry Lynn Moon, all of Hadensville, and a host of other relatives and friends.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville.