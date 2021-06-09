Menu
Roger Lee Morris
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St
Gordonsville, VA
Roger Lee Morris

Roger Lee Morris, 68, of Hadensville, died on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Born on June 16, 1952, in Greene County, he was the son of the late Maynord Arron Morris and Alverta Roach. Mr. Morris worked for Bost Construction in Mechanicsville for 32 years and then successfully managed his own company, Morris Contracting for several years.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Lee Morris; one son, Rodney Lee Lawson; a daughter, Sherry Lynn Moon, all of Hadensville, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville.

Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
301 S Main St, Gordonsville, VA
Jun
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Maplewood Cemetery
Gordonsville, VA
Preddy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Helen Moon and JoAnn Collier sorry for you lost. Helen said she will always remember going out with y'all. Lots of prayers, hugs and lots of love
JOANN COLLIER
Family
June 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Ernie and Sandy Harper
June 9, 2021
