Will Davis



March 16, 1992 - September 13, 2021



Will Davis, age 29, died on Monday, September 13, 2021, as a result of a pedestrian/motorcycle accident in his hometown of Charlottesville. He leaves behind his mother, Sarah Peaslee of Charlottesville; his father, Bill Davis and his partner, Millie Fife, of Fluvanna County; his brother, Alex Davis and his partner, Augie Fairchild, also of Charlottesville; and sister, Emily Davis and her partner, Scott Ethier of New York City; as well as numerous friends and loved ones all across the country.



An adventurous spirit from an early age, Will crossed the United States many times visiting friends and other free spirits. He worked and lived at intentional communities in Missouri and California, fell in love and lived in Berlin, camped in forests and other natural areas, steeped himself in the study of mushrooms and regenerative agriculture, and most recently was developing plans for combining mushrooms and acorns into nutritious food bars.



Educated at home, Will appeared in several local theatrical productions as a child. Artistic and musical, he penned several zines and taught himself guitar, piano, ukelele, and most notably used a bow to play a handsaw.



Delightful, vivacious, and funny, Will had a curious and thoughtful nature. A spiritual seeker, he strived to act with integrity and thought deeply about his choices and relationships.



A passionate lover of mother earth, he will be laid to rest in a forest. Friends can gather at McGuffey Park in Charlottesville on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.



Hill and Wood Funeral Home



201 1st St. N. Charlottesville, VA 22902



Published by Daily Progress from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2021.