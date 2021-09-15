Will Davis, age 29, died on Monday, September 13, 2021, as a result of a pedestrian/motorcycle accident in his hometown of Charlottesville. He leaves behind his mother, Sarah Peaslee of Charlottesville; his father, Bill Davis and his partner, Millie Fife, of Fluvanna County; his brother, Alex Davis and his partner, Augie Fairchild, also of Charlottesville; and sister, Emily Davis and her partner, Scott Ethier of New York City; as well as numerous friends and loved ones all across the country.
An adventurous spirit from an early age, Will crossed the United States many times visiting friends and other free spirits. He worked and lived at intentional communities in Missouri and California, fell in love and lived in Berlin, camped in forests and other natural areas, steeped himself in the study of mushrooms and regenerative agriculture, and most recently was developing plans for combining mushrooms and acorns into nutritious food bars.
Educated at home, Will appeared in several local theatrical productions as a child. Artistic and musical, he penned several zines and taught himself guitar, piano, ukelele, and most notably used a bow to play a handsaw.
Delightful, vivacious, and funny, Will had a curious and thoughtful nature. A spiritual seeker, he strived to act with integrity and thought deeply about his choices and relationships.
A passionate lover of mother earth, he will be laid to rest in a forest. Friends can gather at McGuffey Park in Charlottesville on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Hill and Wood Funeral Home
201 1st St. N. Charlottesville, VA 22902
Published by Daily Progress from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2021.
I'm so sad to hear that such a great young man is gone. I have good memories of Will at the Unitarian Church. Sending my love, Norman
Norman Dill
September 28, 2021
Sincerely, Jill Holmes
September 23, 2021
"From mystery we come and into mystery we return . . ."
Sarah, Bill, and family, I am dismayed at learning the identity of the pedestrian in last week's news reports. I am so so sorry for your loss.
Nadine Roddy
September 20, 2021
Dear Bill and Alex and family;
While I did not know Will as a young man, I have a clear and lasting memory of him as a little boy, in the cast of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. His aura and way of being were beautiful and dear. It was clear to me when Bill brought Will to rehearsals and later to the show that he was entrusting us with what he held precious. Will was dear and precious, I will not forget, and I am so deeply sorry for your family's and the world's loss. Love and hugs.
Bobbie Buxton
Friend
September 20, 2021
Dear Sarah, Bill, Emily and Alex,
We cannot imagine what you are experiencing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Will left a lasting imprint on me to not shop on Black Friday.
With Blessings,
Heena and Steve
Heena and Steve Reiter
Friend
September 19, 2021
Sarah, I am so very sorry to hear this news. Many blessings to you and your family. I am sure his light and love remains in your heart and in this world too.
Kathleen Michel
September 19, 2021
Will and I met briefly in 2013 on my first short visit to BBR commune in Northern California. He was a memorable character; friendly, welcoming and dedicated to the anarchist ideal.
It's so sad that the world is without him now as he was one with a deep drive to make the world a better place. Wish I could have got to know him more, but I am happy to have had the privilege to meet him even just once. He made a mark on everyone he came across.
My heart goes out to his family, friends, and everyone in the world he impacted through his kind heart, love of nature, and free spirit. <3
Anna Fay
Other
September 18, 2021
Alex and family,
As I read Will's obit. I was touched at how he seemed to live his life as a "free spirit" and many of us do not do this, including myself. May you take comfort in his living his life the way HE wanted to.
Byron Harris
September 18, 2021
Dear Peaslee and Davis Families,
We are so very sorry to hear about Will. We remember fondly our paths crossing during our homeschooling days, and what a bright and happy child Will was. Please know our thoughts are with you.
With Peace and Prayers,
The Deighan Family
The Deighan Family
Friend
September 18, 2021
I just heard. I can not imagine what you are going through. I'm so very sorry and sad. What a cool, unique, artistic young man. He's gone much too soon. I'm sending lots of love to you all.
Ann Cheeks
Friend
September 17, 2021
Thinking of you during this time.
Karen Byrd
September 17, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
TINA JACKSON
September 17, 2021
Sarah, Alex, Bill and Family,
Words fail to convey our shock and sadness at losing Alex and the depth of your grief. May your family and friends holding you in love bring some comfort.
Wayne Arnason
September 17, 2021
Sarah,
So, so sorry to hear of your loss. I never met Will, but reading his obit makes me regret that - he sounds like the neatest person and someone well worth knowing. I am praying for our Lord to grant you strength and solace during this sad time.
Mary Ellen Cooper
September 17, 2021
Will seemed to me to be clearly a positive force on the planet. Went on a trip out west with him one summer, and am very grateful for his companionship then and the memories now. I believe the world is a better place for his having lived in it. My heartfelt condolences.
Mike
Friend
September 17, 2021
My heart goes out to you Sarah, Bill, Alex and I send huge hugs of stillness and peace today and always through your grief.
Cynthia Fisher
September 16, 2021
Sending my deep & heartfelt sympathy to you and your family
Barbara Bradburn
September 16, 2021
Sarah, Bill, Alex and Emily,
We remember meeting Will as a baby - the sweet energy he carried then seemed to last throughout his life. Our hearts are with all of you at this time.
Ruth & Bill Goldeen
September 16, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear the sad news! May you all feel the love and support being sent your way. Will will be missed by many.
willow gale
Friend
September 16, 2021
Liz Stoner
September 16, 2021
James McKinley-Oakes
September 16, 2021
Dear Sarah,
Linda and I are keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult and heartbreaking time. We are so sorry for your loss.
Dale Abrahamse
September 16, 2021
Beverly Seng and John Wheeler
September 15, 2021
Dear Bill, Sarah, Alex, and Emily,
We cannot imagine the weight of your grief. We had not seen Will since early home-schooling days, but we well remember his exuberance, creativity, and sweetness of spirit. He brought so much fun and life to his theatrical roles, and he was always a joy to be around. We send you our love and our prayers.
Beverly and John
Beverly Seng and John Wheeler
Friend
September 15, 2021
Suellen and I are deeply saddened to hear about Will's passing. Sending love and positive thoughts.
Skip & Suellen
Skip Plitt
Friend
September 15, 2021
As I let this news sink into my heart, I am connecting with you Sarah and Bill and Alex. I am sending radiance and love to all three of you... and to Will as he travels from Light to Light. Love, Bev
Bev Wann
September 15, 2021
Sarah, I am so very sorry for this devastating loss! Sending love..
Debby Norton
September 15, 2021
Sending you so much love, Sarah, Bill, Alex. I will be there Saturday. Please let me know what I can do to help.
Lise Stoessel
September 15, 2021
Will always popped up in all the beautiful places. I lived with him in Missouri, and California. We hung out in Washington, and he visited me in Nebraska. He touched the lives of so many people, and in such beautiful ways. Many communities are grieving for this loss, and are sending their condolences to his family.
Ember
Friend
September 15, 2021
I first met will when he was a 20 yr old, full of energy and life.
Kris Ward
Friend
September 15, 2021
Dear Sarah, Bill, Alex, and Emily ...
I'm heartbroken for you all. Words fail, but I trust that the vast love that surrounds you from family and friends will help carry you through the pain. I cannot attend the life celebration, but I'll be with you in spirit. Love, always. Joan
Joan Cichon
September 15, 2021
Diane Bloom
September 15, 2021
JoAnn Sparacio
September 15, 2021
Dear Sarah, Bill, and Alex,
My heart breaks for your sorrow.
I'm out of town this Saturday and will be unable to attend the celebration of Will's life, but please know you are on my mind and in my heart.
With love,
Tina
Tina Hughey-Commers
September 15, 2021
Sarah, I am heartbroken to learn this news. Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts.
Katharine Maus
Friend
September 15, 2021
How devastating! We are sending so much Love and Light.
Linda Dukes
Other
September 15, 2021
Dear Sarah, Having just lost a daughter, we still can only begin to imagine your pain. Words will always be inadequate, but please know we send thoughts of love and support.
Sally & George Thomas
September 15, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Will was a great kid with a huge smile on his face always...
Donna Howard
September 15, 2021
Sincere sympathy in your great loss. Will will be remembered and held in heart by all who knew him.