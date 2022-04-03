William Lee "Billy" Lamb



January 7, 1963 - March 4, 2022



William "Billy" Lamb of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on March 4, 2022. Billy was preceded in death by his daughter, Kayla P Lamb; his father, William F. Lamb; grandfathers, Fred W. Lamb and James A. Haney Sr.; and grandmothers, Lilly A. Lamb and Dorothy K. Haney.



Billy is survived by his mother, Myra Jean Haney Lamb; children, Nikki Cox and Travis Lamb; grandchildren, Patrick, Samantha, Olivia, S.J., Liam, Conner, and Colton; great-granddaughter, Alana; sister, Kay Farrish (Mike); brother, Glenn Lamb (Dawn); nieces, Ashlea and Emilie, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Billy was a truly unique individual, lived a simple life and loved his family more than anything. He was most recently employed by Chestnut Ridge Farm and loved being outside tending to the land and animals.



A graveside service will be held Friday, April 8, 2022, 11 a.m. at Monticello Memory Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions to be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont.



Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 3, 2022.