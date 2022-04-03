Menu
William Lee "Billy" Lamb
1963 - 2022
BORN
1963
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Monticello Memory Gardens
670 THOMAS JEFFERSON PKWY
Charlottesville, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 8 2022
11:00a.m.
Monticello Memory Gardens
William Lee "Billy" Lamb

January 7, 1963 - March 4, 2022

William "Billy" Lamb of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on March 4, 2022. Billy was preceded in death by his daughter, Kayla P Lamb; his father, William F. Lamb; grandfathers, Fred W. Lamb and James A. Haney Sr.; and grandmothers, Lilly A. Lamb and Dorothy K. Haney.

Billy is survived by his mother, Myra Jean Haney Lamb; children, Nikki Cox and Travis Lamb; grandchildren, Patrick, Samantha, Olivia, S.J., Liam, Conner, and Colton; great-granddaughter, Alana; sister, Kay Farrish (Mike); brother, Glenn Lamb (Dawn); nieces, Ashlea and Emilie, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Billy was a truly unique individual, lived a simple life and loved his family more than anything. He was most recently employed by Chestnut Ridge Farm and loved being outside tending to the land and animals.

A graveside service will be held Friday, April 8, 2022, 11 a.m. at Monticello Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions to be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont.
Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Monticello Memory Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Monticello Memory Gardens
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
