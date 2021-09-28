Brian Lee Knudsen January 2, 1971 - September 18, 2021 Brian Lee Knudsen "Kudzu" was born January 2, 1971, the son of Jerald and Beverly (Ahrenholtz) Knudsen. He died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital attaining the age of fifty years, eight months and sixteen days. Brian was born in Harlan, Iowa and was baptized in Christ at the United Methodist Church in Harlan and later confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Charter Oak. In 2006, he was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church and later became a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. He moved with his family to a farm near Charter Oak, where he received his education at Charter Oak - Ute Community School, graduating with the class of 1989. After high school, he attended Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City. He worked in the trucking (semi) industry for many years and was employed most recently by B Bar R Livestock Transportation in Denison for nine years. Brian was an avid NASCAR fan and especially enjoyed collecting Dale Earnhardt memorabilia. Those close to Brian will remember his love for a piece of cheese and Diet Pepsi. Brian also enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Henry and Ruby Knudsen and Lee and Maude Ahrenholtz and brother: Keevan Knudsen. Survivors include his parents: Jerald and Beverly Knudsen of Charter Oak; one sister: Jalene Knudsen of Denison; aunts and uncles: Janelle Noel of Glenwood, Judy Knudsen of Elk Horn, Galen Ahrenholtz of Clive; many other relatives and friends. Caveman was welcoming Kudzu in the gates of Heaven after being separated from each other for 24 years, making their celebration even greater, because they both passed away on the same day, only years apart. Funeral Services were held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, September 23, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak, Iowa. Rev. Joshua Keinath officiated the service with interment in the Charter Oak Cemetery. Organist Karen Kahl provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "On Eagle's Wings" and "How Great Thou Art." Recorded music selections included "Scars in Heaven" and "I Can Only Imagine." Serving as honorary pallbearers were Dave & Jill Klinker, Ava, Liza & Ben Klinker, Mark & Renee Lutz, Kyle & Christy Schultz, Brian Brodersen and Dave & Julie Weller. Serving as pallbearers were Kirk Lacey, Rocky Ellerbeck, Justin Hanson, Dylan Hanson, Ryan Brown and Mark Bergstadt. Following the committal service, the family invited everyone to return to the church for a time of fellowship and lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak was in charge of arrangements.



Published by Denison Bulletin Review on Sep. 28, 2021.