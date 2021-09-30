Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cinthia D. Clark Lemon
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
ABOUT
South Albany High School

Cinthia (Cindi) D. Clark Lemon

May 28, 1970 - September 9, 2021

She is survived by husband, David Lemon, of Hillsboro, daughter, Elizabeth (Lizzie) Dix of Hillsboro, wife, Karlie, half-sister, half-brother, five step-brothers and sisters, three and one-half grandchildren, parents, Melody and David Ball, of Albany, Gerald and Linda Clark, of Salem.

She was a proud "Rebel" graduate in 1988 of South Albany High School. Later she graduated from LBCC with an Associates degree. She lived most of her adult life in Portland with her close-knit family, friends and many pets.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Mennonite Village Pavilion
Albany, OR
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I grew up with Cindi. Right on the next block over. My daily life was intertwine with hers. I can not tell you how many sleep overs we had. Nights up giggling and making up what our futures were going to be like. We drifted apart in middle school but have always kept in touch. I am really blown away that she is gone. I apologize for not making it to her service. We all were in quarantine for covid. I would have liked to have shown my respects.
Michelle Fisher aka Missy Bolen
October 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results