Jacqueline Lucille Kearns

December 12, 1934 – October 4, 2021

Jacqueline was born in Chicago, Illinois, on December 12, 1934. During her childhood, she lived in Chicago Heights where her father worked as an civil engineer. After graduating from high school, she moved to California to live with her Uncle and Aunt. It was during this time she began attending church and received Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Saviour. This was a major turning point that would define the path of her entire life and eternity!

In January, 1956, she was married to Burl Nelson in Rialto, California. In the late 1950s, their two children, Lawrence (Larry) and Vicki, were born. During this time they sensed the call of God upon their lives for full-time Christian service. In those early days they undertook several trips across the Mexican border to serve with a Baptist missionary.

Following this calling, in 1961, they moved their young family to Springfield, Missouri, to attend Baptist Bible College in order for Burl to prepare for pastoral ministry. They returned to Rialto in 1964 to start a Baptist Church. Jackie was now a pastor's wife, doing something she never thought she'd be doing! This adventure of faith would take her to the other side of the world and back again!

Jackie was outgoing, friendly, loyal, and not afraid of a challenge! A Bible passage she quoted to describe her attitude is Philippians 4:13, "I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me." Although she never exalted herself, she had many notable achievements including serving with her husband, Burl, as a missionary in Australia from 1968-1975. Following Burl's sudden death in 1975, she served at Pacific Coast Baptist Bible College in Southern California and, in 1979, married Charles Kearns, who also worked at the college. They moved to the Pacific Northwest where she faithfully served as a pastor's wife in Longview, Washington, and in Albany (now Harvest Baptist Church). Following Charles' passing in 2001, Jackie continue to live in Albany and was a faithful member of Harvest Baptist Church. She worked as a teller in local banks, making many friends over the years.

Jackie's zest for life continued. Well into her mid 80's she would often serve at the electoral office and was active in her church. She was even doing yard work right up to her last week on earth. She also took several trips to Australia over the years to visit some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She leaves us with a wonderful testimony of an industrious, cheerful, encouraging and prayerful lady, and a legacy that includes five preachers and preacher's wives. Her son and daughter will miss their weekly phone calls and rather long Skype calls with her.

Jackie peacefully graduated to Heaven on October 4, 2021, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany, at the age of 86. She was much loved and will be greatly missed by her family, church, and the community. Jackie is now rejoicing with loved ones in the presence of her Saviour, Jesus Christ.

Jacqueline is survived by her son, Lawrence Nelson (Dawn), of Perth, Australia, and daughter, Vicki Sargent (Robert), of Oak Harbour, Washington; six grandchildren: in the USA: Jeremiah Sargent (Shannon); Joshua Sargent (Sarah); Jackie Gable (Chris); in Australia: Michael Nelson (Tammi); Melissa Vernon (Daniel); Melanie Wells (Peter); and 14 great-grandchildren; in Australia: Cayden, Tait, Rylee, Cohen, Hollie and Vera; in the USA: Danielle, Lily, Nathan, Samuel, Robby, Lauren, Daniel, and Matthew.

Following her interment in Southern California, a memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Harvest Baptist Church, Marion Street, Albany at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 12. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.