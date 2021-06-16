Menu
Paul Gabriel Lancaster
1990 - 2021
BORN
1990
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Paul Gabriel Lancaster

June 30, 1990 – June 10, 2021

Paul Gabriel Lancaster was born in Albany, June 30, 1990, to William and Diane Lancaster. He passed away on June 10, 2021, at his home. He married his middle school sweetheart, Savannah Hayes, on September 21, 2013, and they have two beautiful children together: Chayce (age 6) and Charlee (age 2).

Paul was homeschooled by his mother and attended Santiam Christian High School. He lettered in baseball, basketball, and football. He was a gifted athlete with a love of healthy competition. He was a loyal fan of the Beavers, the Trailblazers, and the Red Sox. He loved fishing and watching baseball.

Paul served as a deputy for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Prior to being a deputy, he worked at the Children's Farm Home and Linn County Juvenile Department. He never stood for injustice. He embodied the law enforcement mantra, "to protect and to serve," in everything he did. His family is deeply proud of his work as a police officer and his service to his community. His kindness and big heart means he leaves behind countless friends. He was a quiet man, with deep feelings. He gave the most wonderful bear hugs.

Paul is survived by his wife, Savannah; children, Chayce and Charlee; parents, William and Diane; his siblings, Joel, Colin and Lyndsey (sister-in-law), Alex and Lingyu (sister-in-law), Katie and David; parents-in-law, Robert and Missy Hayes, and sisters-in-law, Sidney and Spencer Hayes. He is also survived by an abundance of grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service for Paul will be held at the Linn County Fairgrounds, June 26, 2021, at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers and food, please consider donating to the family via the Savannah Lancaster Gofundme page.

Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
Linn County Fairgrounds
OR
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Aaron Roberts & The Stutzmans
June 27, 2021
I know you don´t know me but I know of your loss. Please know Jesus loves you more than you will ever know, keep your eye on him and he will strengthen you and he will help you get through the toughest times ahead! Your husband was a very lovely man and he will be waiting in heaven till you meet again. Love to you and your wonderful children.
Neville
Other
June 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results