Elizabeth Rose WilsonOur precious little Angel Elizabeth Rose Wilson, nickname Izzy, 29 days old passed away gently into the arms of Jesus on December 10, 2020.Elizabeth is the daughter of James and Alicia Wilson of Dothan, Alabama.She is the answer to every prayer. They waited with great anticipation and excitement for her birth. During her brief visit on earth Izzy enjoyed eating mama's milk, riding in the car, listening to music, her binki, swinging in her swing, cuddling with her mama and daddy, big sister, and grandparents. She was a bright star in our worlds. Izzy was loved by all who met her and will forever be missed.Elizabeth is survived by her father and mother, James and Alicia Wilson, her sister Allison Steffen, her paternal grandparents, Paul and Suzanne Wilson and maternal grandparents Mike Bolton, Sr., and Gloria Sirois.A memorial service will be held on December 16, 2020 at Ward-Wilson Memory Hill, Dothan, Alabama. Visitation from 1:00 – 3:00p.m. and services at 3:00p.m. with private burial after. Memorial contributions can be made to Flat Creek Baptist Church of Miller County, Elizabeth Wilson Memorial, 1616 Three Notch Road, Blakley, Georgia 39823.Covid 19 guidelines require that masks be worn.