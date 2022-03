Sidney Beatty GallagherMr. Sidney Beatty Gallagher of Dothan passed away, Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the age of 78.Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Dr. Ricky Plummer officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2 P.M. Wednesday, one hour prior to the service.