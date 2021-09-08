William Joseph "Bill" Parker
William Joseph (Bill) Parker of Headland, passed away in peace early Monday evening, September 6, 2021, knowing he loved well and was loved even more. He was 93.
A private funeral service for family will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, September 11, 2021, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Deacon Jim Tucker, Dr. Steve Roney and Major, U.S. Army, Retired, Mike Cahill officiating. Public graveside services for family and friends will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday in the Headland Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Born in north Louisiana and raised in south Mississippi, Bill was married for almost 70 years to the love of his life, Nell, and together they had five children with spouses who he loved as his own. While always a strong advocate of the Headland community at large, his love of family was his source of strength.
"Mr. Bill" moved his young family to Headland in 1970 where he worked diligently for years to make all of rural southeast Alabama a better place for those who followed. As a former federal bank examiner, he co-founded Wiregrass Bank and Trust and served as its first president, then later as Director and President of Headland's Industrial Development Board, which he helped create. During his career he helped many people fulfill their dreams to start new businesses which helped Headland grow. He had an uncanny ability to create multiple ways to improve Headland, while maintaining the charm that made it a place to call home. More importantly he was known for motivating others to be and do their best. His motives were born of his genuine love of people and his desire to be of service to others. Many are still benefitting from the fruits of his tireless years of labor when he invested his thoughts, personal resources, and his big heart into the city.
Since bringing his young family to Headland, he has been a positive and constant force for economic development in Henry County and the State of Alabama. He was a visionary who began the first Harvest Day festival in Headland. As the first Economic Development Director for the city of Headland, he was a catalyst for growth and progress to the city. He was dedicated to seeing to fruition a strip of pavement become a viable airport with a jet runway in Headland. Although not a pilot himself, he later was immersed in the Aviation Council of Alabama as a leader. He was honored to be selected as Man of the Year for Headland and later had the honor of serving as the Headland Christmas Parade Marshal.
Devout in his faith, Bill served long and faithfully in various roles as a member of the Headland United Methodist Church. A patriot, he served during World War II and the Korean War and staunchly supported the US military and police departments across the country. He was an honest man who loved God, his family and his country, in that order.
Surviving him is his wife, Nell, along with his daughters, son, and their spouses: Becky and Jim Tucker of Headland, AL; Melissa and Steve Roney of Midland City, AL; Jennifer Espy and the late Mark Espy of Headland, AL; Laurie and Mike Cahill of Auburn, AL; Clark Parker, and a special daughter, Marie Alexandra Johnson, of Margate, FL. He is "Papaw" to his grandchildren: Lydia Roney Wright (Tommy) of Midland City, AL; Morgan Tucker (Lauren) of Madison, AL; Emily Espy Aplin (Josh) of Headland, AL; Rachael Tucker of Alexandria, VA; Andy Tucker of Arlington, VA; William Cahill (Caroline) of Opelika, AL; Caroline Espy of Nashville, TN; Cameron Cahill of Auburn, AL. He was "Pap" to his great-grandchildren Jacob and Luke Wright; Amelia, Vivian, and James Tucker; Hayden Thompson, Logan Chavers, Eva Aplin; Henry Cahill. Also, surviving is his sister, Martha Parker White of Houston, TX. His end-of-life caregivers who became like family were Mary Tan Oates and Cynthia Oates.
Bill was a perpetual motivator of positivity who strived to see the bright side of situations. Stories have been shared with the family of the many people he helped through hard times when they were in great need with few options. Until the end, he was a character who loved to fish and wanted his grandchildren to love fishing too. His bigger than life personality will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church Boys' Home, 503 County Road 79, Headland, AL 36345, the Headland High School Bass Team in his honor, 8 Sporman Street, Headland, AL 36345, or Kindred Hospice, 2740 Headland Ave., Dothan, AL 36303. The family greatly appreciates Kindred Hospice for their guidance and assistance.
Serving as active pallbearers will be the grandsons and grandsons-in-law as well as his son, Clark Parker and Gary Mattox.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 8, 2021.