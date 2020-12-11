Christopher Bunn

August 7, 1968 – December 7, 2020

Chris was born in Fremont on August 7, 1968 to Harvey and Debbie (Dodd) Bunn. He attended Fremont Public Schools and graduated from Fremont Senior High School in 1986. He settled in Pahrump, NV in 1998.

He married Joyce Dohmen in 2001, and they had two daughters. Joyce and the girls returned to Fremont in 2007, and Chris followed shortly after. Tragically, Joyce, Kylie and Olivia were killed in a house fire in 2008. Chris returned to Las Vegas in the fall of 2008. He married Denise Flesher in 2012 in Las Vegas. He was employed in sales through most of his working life. His joy throughout his life was motorcycles, and the job he loved the most was working with his best friend Cody Christensen at VooDoo Customs Las Vegas.

Chris was preceded in death by his wife Joyce, daughters Kylie and Olivia Bunn, and Grandparents Harry and Viola Bunn, and Dolores Johnson and Charles Dodd. He is survived by his wife, Denise; parents; daughters Kenzie Wisnieski and Christine Bunn; sister Paula (Matt) Nannen; niece Emma Nannen; nephew Jacob Nannen; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Internment will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont at a later date.