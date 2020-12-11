Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christopher Bunn

Christopher Bunn

August 7, 1968 – December 7, 2020

Chris was born in Fremont on August 7, 1968 to Harvey and Debbie (Dodd) Bunn. He attended Fremont Public Schools and graduated from Fremont Senior High School in 1986. He settled in Pahrump, NV in 1998.

He married Joyce Dohmen in 2001, and they had two daughters. Joyce and the girls returned to Fremont in 2007, and Chris followed shortly after. Tragically, Joyce, Kylie and Olivia were killed in a house fire in 2008. Chris returned to Las Vegas in the fall of 2008. He married Denise Flesher in 2012 in Las Vegas. He was employed in sales through most of his working life. His joy throughout his life was motorcycles, and the job he loved the most was working with his best friend Cody Christensen at VooDoo Customs Las Vegas.

Chris was preceded in death by his wife Joyce, daughters Kylie and Olivia Bunn, and Grandparents Harry and Viola Bunn, and Dolores Johnson and Charles Dodd. He is survived by his wife, Denise; parents; daughters Kenzie Wisnieski and Christine Bunn; sister Paula (Matt) Nannen; niece Emma Nannen; nephew Jacob Nannen; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Internment will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont at a later date.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
Had a lot of fun and wild times with Chris. Will miss that silly smile and his deep voice.
Al and Karen Goebel
December 17, 2020
Many heartfelt condolences for the loss of a childhood friend. I have many memories of Chris and his family growing up in Fremont together. Sorry for your family´s loss. Rest In Peace Chris.
Jacqulyn (Clarke) Rathjen
December 13, 2020
Oh deb, I am so very sorry for your loss! My prayers are with you Please let me know what happened, I am just feeling awful for you and wish I could do something! Jean
Jean brinkman
December 13, 2020
So So Sorry for your loss!
John Nielsen
December 12, 2020
No matter how many times we disagreed, or how many puns you took from Cody, you were so very loved, and you gave it back in your own crazy ways!! You will be missed by so many!! Give Joyce hugs from me!!
Amy Norwood
December 11, 2020
I´m sorry I´ve been so upset I didn´t remember to write what I meant to write and that is GOD BLESS YOU n my prayers will continuously be with you, please reach out to me any time . MY FAMILY EXTENDS THEIR CONDOLENCES. Love n hugs
Åsa
December 11, 2020
Dear Mr. & Mrs. Bunn & Paula. I am very sorry for your loss. Chris was stubborn n very loving & he loves n misses you. I will be visiting you at a later date. I hope you will send me your phone number so we can stay in touch. I will miss Chris very much and I hope we can have his legacy live on with our conversations. I look forward to meeting with you soon. Please stay in touch and again I´m truly saddened for his loss. I love you and I´m here whenever you need to talk.
Åsa
December 11, 2020
Harv, Deb and family, we are sadden by the news of Chris. It doesn't seem that long ago when I saw him as a spry young sailor at the Norfolk Naval yard. May he rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Ed and Kim Schroeder
December 11, 2020
Harvey and Deb . We are so sorry to read of Chris's passing . Our prayers and thoughts go out to both of you and Paul at this difficult time .
Mark and Jeannie Coates
December 11, 2020
Debbie,Harvey and family so very sorry for your loss. I didn´t know Chris but from what I´m hearing he was a wonderful person. God Bless You All. Chris will be forever in your hearts and good memories.
Melba(Punkie)Loudon
December 11, 2020
Dear Harvey and family please except our heartfelt sympathy for the loss of your dear son.
Dennis and Elaine Birnstihl
December 11, 2020
You were my best friend that taught me to stand up for myself n You got me see right from wrong for myself. Thank you for years we spent together. I will always have a special place in my heart for you. I hope to meet your parents In person not just in the phone so I can share how you changed my life. Thank you for the rough times n when I was confused you set me straight w redirecting my thoughts. Thank you for being there through my hardships. I learned so much n for that I´m forever grateful for you
Asa
December 11, 2020
Harvey , Deb and family , so very sorry on the loss of your son . Deepest Heartfelt Sympathy.
Mike and Bunie Jaeger
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results