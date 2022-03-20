Bob Hackman

September 6, 1936-March 17, 2022

Bob Hackman, 85, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. with Rev. Kenneth Gehling officiating. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank or to Disabled Veterans. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Bob was born on September 6, 1936, in St. Lucas, Iowa to Anton and Anna (Reicks) Hackman, the youngest of 12 children. He graduated from New Hampton High School and entered the US Marine Corps and later attended Upper Iowa University.

In his leisure time, Bob enjoyed watching all sports and reading. Before cancer struck, he loved going to coffee with friends and the casino times. Bob was also employed at Major Erickson Funeral Home for 25 years.

Bob is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Molly (Jason) Woods and their children, Madeline and Reilly; daughter, Katie (Tom) Meyer and their children, Isaac, Olivia, and Griffin; son, Brian (Tammy) Millard and their son, Brandon (Molly) and their children, Marin and Britta; and daughter, Becky Cross and her children, Garrett and Kennedy; one sister, Lorraine Wilhems and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Mrs. Steve (Ann) Clausen; and six sisters and four brothers.

Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401, (641)423-0924, majorericksonfuneralhome.com