David "Dave" E. Dickinson

April 30, 1954-September 18, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-David "Dave" E. Dickinson, 67, of Clear Lake, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be selected at a later time.

Dave was born April 30, 1954 in Mason City, son of Marvin and LaVonne (Gourley) Rinnels. He graduated from Ventura High School, class of 1973. After high school, David worked at the Harbor Inn and then went to work for Best Western in Clear Lake.

On August 3, 1985 Dave was united in marriage to Sue Whitehurst at United Methodist Church in Clear Lake. David was a father to Melissa, Matthew, and Christopher.

Dave enjoyed watching WWE Wrestling, taking his family and grandchildren fishing. He will be remembered for playing cards and doing word searches.

Dave is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sue Dickinson of Clear Lake; daughter, Melissa (Michael) Johnson of Clear Lake; two sons, Matthew (Amy) Holmes of Mason City and Christopher Holmes of Mason City; three grandchildren, Tristan, Noah, and Colton; sister, Debbie Cowan of Florida.

David is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and LaVonne Rinnels; brother, Terry Rinnels; sister in infancy and grandma, Rose Wedmor.

