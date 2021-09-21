Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David E. "Dave" Dickinson
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North
Clear Lake, IA

David "Dave" E. Dickinson

April 30, 1954-September 18, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-David "Dave" E. Dickinson, 67, of Clear Lake, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be selected at a later time.

Dave was born April 30, 1954 in Mason City, son of Marvin and LaVonne (Gourley) Rinnels. He graduated from Ventura High School, class of 1973. After high school, David worked at the Harbor Inn and then went to work for Best Western in Clear Lake.

On August 3, 1985 Dave was united in marriage to Sue Whitehurst at United Methodist Church in Clear Lake. David was a father to Melissa, Matthew, and Christopher.

Dave enjoyed watching WWE Wrestling, taking his family and grandchildren fishing. He will be remembered for playing cards and doing word searches.

Dave is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sue Dickinson of Clear Lake; daughter, Melissa (Michael) Johnson of Clear Lake; two sons, Matthew (Amy) Holmes of Mason City and Christopher Holmes of Mason City; three grandchildren, Tristan, Noah, and Colton; sister, Debbie Cowan of Florida.

David is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and LaVonne Rinnels; brother, Terry Rinnels; sister in infancy and grandma, Rose Wedmor.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, Iowa, 641-357-2193. 50428.Colonialchapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family. Noah has told us how wonderful his grandfather was. He will be missed. Thoughts and prayers for you at this time of loss.
Deb J. Sharar
Other
September 21, 2021
Have memories of David , remember his smile and laughter. I use to stay with my aunt and play with his sister Debbie. Missed seeing him over all these years. Prayer to the family, he will be missed by all.
Vicky Fett
September 21, 2021
My heart goes out to all of Dave's family. He was a good person with a great smile. I shared many laughs with him and Sue at the VFW. Melissa, I know how much it hurts to lose your Dad. He will always be with you in your heart and in your memories. I'm sending hugs to all of you.
LD McLaughlin
Friend
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results