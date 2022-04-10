Menu
John A. Jordan
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North
Clear Lake, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 13 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
John A. Jordan

April 8, 2022

John A. Jordan, 59, of Clear Lake passed away April 8, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 14 at Pilot Knob Lutheran Church, 2391 330th St, Forest City, IA 50436 with Rev. Robert Snitzer officiating. He will be buried at Brush Point Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N, Clear Lake, IA. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Apr. 10, 2022.
