Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ziedonis "Zeke" Plorins
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North
Clear Lake, IA

Ziedonis "Zeke" Plorins

September 30, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Ziedonis "Zeke" Plorins, 81 of Clear Lake, died Thursday, September 30, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at the Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church, 1310 US 18, Clear Lake, with Rev. Tom Gerdts officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ziedonis (Zeke) Plorins was born in 1940 in Latvia, the younger son of Eduard and Zelma Plorins. When Zeke was 4 years old, his family fled Latvia and lived in a Displaced Person's Camp in Germany for 5 years. They were able to emigrate to the U.S. in 1949, thanks to a rancher in Missouri who sponsored them.

Zeke grew up in Cedar Falls and attended UNI where he met his future wife, Nancy. The couple were married in 1965. Of this union, two sons were born: James (Diana) and David (Tracey). They were later blessed with five grandchildren: Matt (Frankie), Nick (Shauna), Anna, Emily and Isaac.

Zeke and Nancy moved to Clear Lake in 1968. Zeke was a high school shop teacher and wrestling coach for several years. He later worked various jobs in industry, using his mechanical/engineering skills to solve problems, make tools and build machines. Zeke could fix anything!

Zeke was a member of Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church where he served as head usher for several years. He loved to play golf and was a member at Veteran's Golf Club in Clear Lake.

Zeke and Nancy were devoted to each other and said "I love you" every day. Zeke was a wonderful husband, and father, much beloved by his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church
1310 US, Clear, IA
Oct
15
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church
1310 US, Clear, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Jim and Family, Condolences on the passing of Zeke. I have fond memories of him instructing the snowmobile safety course. May happy memories comfort you.
Mark
October 17, 2021
Nancy and family I am so sorry for your loss, Zeke was not only my boss for many years but also a good friend that has left me with many great memories what a great guy!
Lance Nielsen
October 14, 2021
So sorry to hear of Zeke's passing. Enjoyed talking to him when I worked at Ace Hardware....... Sending love and comfort to his family!
Liz (Evans) Goldberg
Friend
October 13, 2021
Dear Nancy, I am so sorry to learn of Zeke´s passing. So glad you have your wonderful memories of a well-lived life filled with love.
Judy O´Connell Schwartz
School
October 10, 2021
Dave and family, I am sorry to learn of your father's passing. Knowing what a wonderful person you are, I can only imagine the father you grew up with. May peace find you in knowing he rests at our Savior's side now and one day he will greet you there. Your family is in my prayers. All my best, Angela
Angela Thrailkill
October 10, 2021
Nancy and family, I am very sorry to hear of Zeke's passing. He was great to work with at Alexander Technologies and all his coworkers enjoyed Zeke and had great respect for his knowledge and friendship. He will be missed by many people!
Steve Alexandres
October 10, 2021
Nancy so very sorry to read about your loss of Zeke. You and your family have our deepest sympathy.
Jim and Sandy Jennings
Friend
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results