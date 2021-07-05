Al A. FitzgeraldMay 26, 1957 - June 28, 2021Mr. Al Arnez Fitzgerald, 64, of Troutville, Va., formerly of Chatham, Va., entered eternal rest on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.He was born on May 26, 1957, in Pittsylvania County, to the late Wilmer J. Fitzgerald and Mary Price Fitzgerald. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lieutenant Colonel Wilmer Y. Fitzgerald; his sister, Betty Fitzgerald and his favorite sister, Phyllis Winston.Mr. Fitzgerald attended Scarsdale High School in Scarsdale, N.Y. He enlisted in the United States Navy Corps in 1972 and served his country until his honorable discharge in 1977.He professed Jesus Christ as his Savior at an early age and joined Zion Baptist Church in New Rochelle, N.Y. under the leadership of the Rev. R. Taylor.Those left to cherish his memories, are his daughter, Kimberly Fitzgerald of N.C.; five siblings, Dr. Mildred Johnson (Lonnie) and Faye Settles (Robert), both of Laurel, Md., Aubrey F. Jones of Danville, Va., Doris Fitzgerald of Chatham, Va., and Lee Carrol Fitzgerald (Othello) of Plymouth, N.C.; one sister-in-law, Linda R. Fitzgerald of Ft. Washington, Md.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Mr. Fitzgerald will be funeralized on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Miller Funeral Home, the Rev. James A. Pettus, Eulogist. The Fitzgerald family will receive friends prior to the funeral from 12 until 2 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Greater Triumph Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.Due to COVID-19, federal and state guidelines will be followed and mask will be required during the visitation and funeral services.The Fitzgerald family has entrusted the services of Miller Funeral Home, Gretna, Va.