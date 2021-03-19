Ruby Marie JacksonDecember 21, 1944 - March 15, 2021Ruby Marie Jackson, 76, of Danville, Va., slipped into eternal rest on March 15, 2021. She was born on December 21, 1944, to the late Abner Glass and Susie Haley Glass.She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters Lorrie Glass of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Tavia Stokes of Tampa, Fla.; son, Alvin Undra Jackson of West Memphis, Ark.; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; six sisters, Louise Glass of Danville, Va., Clara Dixon of Java, Va., Barbara Robertson of Java, Va., Dorothy Foreman of Danville, Va., Florestine Jones of Halifax, Va., and Willie Sue Dance of Patterson, N.J.; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Funeral services for Ms. Jackson will be conducted, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 12 p.m. from the chapel of Miller Funeral Home, The Rev. Ronnie Walker, Eulogist. Family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. on the day of the funeral. In compliance with state and federal regulations due to the outbreak of COVID-19, masks, are required and social distancing will be practiced during visitation hours, allowing ten (10) people at a time, and allowing one hundred (100) for the funeral service.The family has entrusted the services of Miller Funeral Home, Inc., Gretna, Va.