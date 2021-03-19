Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruby Marie Jackson
FUNERAL HOME
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
668 Zion Road
Gretna, VA
Ruby Marie Jackson

December 21, 1944 - March 15, 2021

Ruby Marie Jackson, 76, of Danville, Va., slipped into eternal rest on March 15, 2021. She was born on December 21, 1944, to the late Abner Glass and Susie Haley Glass.

She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters Lorrie Glass of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Tavia Stokes of Tampa, Fla.; son, Alvin Undra Jackson of West Memphis, Ark.; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; six sisters, Louise Glass of Danville, Va., Clara Dixon of Java, Va., Barbara Robertson of Java, Va., Dorothy Foreman of Danville, Va., Florestine Jones of Halifax, Va., and Willie Sue Dance of Patterson, N.J.; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services for Ms. Jackson will be conducted, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 12 p.m. from the chapel of Miller Funeral Home, The Rev. Ronnie Walker, Eulogist. Family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. on the day of the funeral. In compliance with state and federal regulations due to the outbreak of COVID-19, masks, are required and social distancing will be practiced during visitation hours, allowing ten (10) people at a time, and allowing one hundred (100) for the funeral service.

The family has entrusted the services of Miller Funeral Home, Inc., Gretna, Va.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
668 Zion Road, Gretna, VA
Mar
20
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home Chapel
668 Zion Road, Gretna, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Miller Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My prayers and condolences to the family. Ruby was my cousin and I remember growing up with her as a child. May she Rest In Peace in the arms of God.
Joan Womack Griggs
March 21, 2021
Im sorry for your loss
Diana chavious
March 19, 2021
God has reclaimed an angel that I called Aunt Ruby. The life that she lived spoke for her. She was unapologetically a follower of Christ and lived a life that exuded love and kindness for all people. I find solace in knowing that God knows her by name and in imagining the parade of angels that have greeted her with the warmest embrace. Rest In peace and in power my dear Auntie. Your life will forever inspire me to be better, to do better and to love more. Love you always, Your niece, Saundra
Saundra L. Gardner, Esq.
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results