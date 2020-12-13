Shirley Pruitt Bledsoe
March 23, 1939 - December 12, 2020
Shirley Ann Pruitt Bledsoe, 81, of 310 Serenity Lane, Ringgold, Va., died on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at her residence, after a decline in her health for the past three years.
Shirley was born in Pelham, N.C., on March 23, 1939, a daughter of the late Tom McGeeage Pruitt and Virginia Henderson Pruitt. She lived most of her life in the Ringgold area and she was a member of Sandy Creek Baptist Church. She retired from Dan River Mills, Inc. where she worked as an inspector.
Shirley loved caring for her family and spending time with her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
On April 30, 1955, she married John Winfred Bledsoe, who died on December 16, 1978. In addition to her husband, Shirley was predeceased by a daughter, Tracy Bledsoe.
Survivors include four daughters, Phyllis Harris (John) of Keeling, Va., Vickie Hackney (Jeffrey Vanhoover), Kelly Newby, and Jessica Shelton (Rick Cuppelman), all of Ringgold, VA; a close family friend, Page Newby, whom she loved like a son; two sisters, Juanita Yancey (Lloyd) of Ringgold, Va., and Virginia Whitlow of Alton, Va.; thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
Shirley was lovingly cared for by her caregivers, Barbara Goodman, Cathy Whitt and Robin Thompson.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Walter Yancey officiating. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will not be a visitation for family and friends before the service. The public may view Mrs. Bledsoe at the Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel during normal business hours.
The family suggest that memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
.
Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Bledsoe family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel
703 North Main Street, Danville, VA 24540
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 13, 2020.