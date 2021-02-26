Menu
Donald Lee "Don" Cates
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
Cates, Donald "Don" Lee

July 20, 1950 - February 22, 2021

Donald "Don" Lee Cates, 70, passed away at his home on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Don will be laid to rest immediately following the funeral service in Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery.

Don was born in Guilford County to the late Victor Leo and Lydia Doyle Cates and attended Pleasant Garden Baptist Church. He retired from TCS Corporation as a sales and collections manager. Don loved to golf, enjoyed yardwork and going fishing. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Cates, and his sister, Vickie Hagood.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 34 years, Debbie Cates; a daughter, Amber Mosler (Tim); stepsons, Charles Hall (Beamer), Joseph Hall (Simone) and Patrick Hall (Sandra); brother, Victor Cates (Barbara); sister, Dianna "90" Zimmerman (Maynard); sister-in law, Carole Cates; brother-in-law, Bill Hagood; 10 grandchildren, Cody Hall (Brook), Alicia Hall, Madison Hall. Elijan Hall, McKayler Hall, Britley Hall, Jaylene Hall, Haven Hall, Katenine Hall, and Zoey Hall; great-grandchild, Jaxon Hall and a host of nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel
NC
Mar
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel
NC
Mar
1
Burial
Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Debbie and the Cates family. Sorry to see this news this past week. I am glad I called Don on Sunday, February 21 ,we had a good telephone conversation. He was not only a great business associate but turned out to be a true friend for myself. He was a real friend that helped me through some of my own struggles. RIP Brother Don & I will miss you. Bob Wright
Bob Wright
February 27, 2021
