Cates, Donald "Don" Lee
July 20, 1950 - February 22, 2021
Donald "Don" Lee Cates, 70, passed away at his home on Monday, February 22, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Don will be laid to rest immediately following the funeral service in Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery.
Don was born in Guilford County to the late Victor Leo and Lydia Doyle Cates and attended Pleasant Garden Baptist Church. He retired from TCS Corporation as a sales and collections manager. Don loved to golf, enjoyed yardwork and going fishing. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Cates, and his sister, Vickie Hagood.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 34 years, Debbie Cates; a daughter, Amber Mosler (Tim); stepsons, Charles Hall (Beamer), Joseph Hall (Simone) and Patrick Hall (Sandra); brother, Victor Cates (Barbara); sister, Dianna "90" Zimmerman (Maynard); sister-in law, Carole Cates; brother-in-law, Bill Hagood; 10 grandchildren, Cody Hall (Brook), Alicia Hall, Madison Hall. Elijan Hall, McKayler Hall, Britley Hall, Jaylene Hall, Haven Hall, Katenine Hall, and Zoey Hall; great-grandchild, Jaxon Hall and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 26, 2021.