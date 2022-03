Gary "Radar" Arthur Stoots



Franklinville — Gary "Radar" Arthur Stoots, 60, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Guilford Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel in Greensboro.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 11, 2021.