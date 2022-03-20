Menu
James Samuel Holmes
1940 - 2022
Holmes, James Samuel

September 28, 1940 - March 14, 2022

GREENSBORO – A worship service to celebrate the life of James Samuel Holmes will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Guilford College United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Road, Greensboro, North Carolina 27410 with Reverends Jeremy Troxler and Tom Gibson officiating. The burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at The Reid and Mildred Roberts Family Cemetery, 115 Reid Roberts Road, Hillsborough, North Carolina 27278. Both services are open to the public.

Jim was born September 28, 1940, to the late Samuel Eugene and Nannie McAdams Holmes in Orange County, NC. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Holmes Patton and her husband, Howard Patton; daughter-in-law, Heather Khal Holmes; brother-in-law, Steven A. White and sister-in-law, Betty Bivens Holmes.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy Roberts Holmes; sons, Jamie Holmes (Karen), Reid Holmes (Kristy), and Michael Holmes of Atlanta; three grandchildren, Aliza Holmes, Kylie Grace Holmes, and Landon James Holmes; sister, Margaret Gene Holmes White; brothers, Tommy Holmes, Fletcher Holmes (Jean), and many nieces and nephews.

After graduating from Hillsboro High School, Jim received his degree from Elon University where he was on the baseball team. Jim devoted time serving his country in the U.S. Army Reserve. His lifelong career was spent with Burlington Industries in Wake Forest, NC and Greensboro, NC.

For over 40 years, he officiated high school football. For his many contributions and services to the sport, he was presented the prestigious award, The North State Football Officials Association Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jim was known throughout the Greensboro baseball community for his deep love of the sport. He will always be remembered by many young athletes for his generosity, putting others first, his knowledge of the game and the many skills he taught them to carry throughout their lives.

Jim was a lifelong member of Guilford College United Methodist Church where he served in many capacities that expressed his dedication to the Lord. His personal life and his family were anchored by his Christian faith.

The family requests that memorials be made to Samaritan's Purse, Post Office Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607-3000 or Guilford College United Methodist Church Mission Fund, 1205 Fleming Road, Greensboro, North Carolina 27410.

Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences and tributes may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2022.
Jim was a class act and friend. He once presented my wife a black birthday cake at 1/2 time of a football game at NW celebrating her 50th. So sorry for your loss.
Bob Reavis announcer NWGHS
Friend
March 22, 2022
I enjoyed many conversations with Mr. Holmes on cold spring afternoons preparing for SW baseball games. He always shared his wisdom of the game but also of the human condition. He cared about people.I learned from him. His legacy will continue through the lives he touched. Mrs. Holmes, you are a faithful wife and mother, an inspiration for me, you will be lifted in my prayers. Reid, how blessed you are to have had your dad so many years by your side, he raised a great man of God. You will continue to touch so many young peoples´ lives through teaching and coaching. I will keep the family in my prayers.
Martha Evans
March 22, 2022
Our sincerest condolences to your family on the passing of Mr Holmes. Such a strong, quiet soul. His dedication to SW baseball program will be forever etched into the lives of many! He will be greatly missed! Love and prayers to the Holmes Family
Roger and Kay Frazier
Friend
March 21, 2022
May our Lord bless and comfort you and your family during this time of grief. Prayers.
Cynthia and Bryan Kahl
Family
March 21, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. I enjoyed working alongside him at Guilford College UMC. He was blessed with an awesome family. You will be in my prayers in the coming days.
Gale Vitamvas
March 20, 2022
