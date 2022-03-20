I enjoyed many conversations with Mr. Holmes on cold spring afternoons preparing for SW baseball games. He always shared his wisdom of the game but also of the human condition. He cared about people.I learned from him. His legacy will continue through the lives he touched. Mrs. Holmes, you are a faithful wife and mother, an inspiration for me, you will be lifted in my prayers. Reid, how blessed you are to have had your dad so many years by your side, he raised a great man of God. You will continue to touch so many young peoples´ lives through teaching and coaching. I will keep the family in my prayers.

Martha Evans March 22, 2022