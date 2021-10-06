Menu
James Clayton Tuttle
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Tuttle, James Clayton (JC)

December 6, 1943 - October 4, 2021

James Clayton (JC) Tuttle, 77, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 4, 2021.

He was born on December 6, 1943 in Greensboro, NC to Watson and Dorothy Tuttle. JC was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church for many years. He enjoyed his younger years working with their youth group and cherished the memories he spent there along with the church family.

He was an active member at Calvary Baptist Church. He enjoyed working in every aspect of the church, especially working on the grounds. He could be found pulling weeds, mowing and planting flowers when he wasn't working around his own yard.

He loved his little farm. He got a great deal of enjoyment taking care of his cows over the years. He enjoyed working in his garden and was very proud of his yard. He enjoyed horseback riding with his daughters and enjoyed his time traveling and visiting his son across the country. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. He loved playing golf, his numerous friends and enjoyed spending time with them.

He is survived by his wife, Reita, of 59 years; his daughter, Melissa Joyce of McLeansville; son Patrick Tuttle (Becky) of Wichita, Kansas; daughter Andrea Davis (Steve) of Jamestown; five grandchildren, Morgan Joyce, Chandler Joyce, Nicholas Davis, Colin Davis and Matt Davis.

The family expresses gratitude to the health care providers at Duke Oncology, Authoracare in Greensboro and Burlington, to Bethel's Hospitality Committee, to Kailyn Jones (in home nurse) and the many friends who visited and prayed for him during his illness.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Funeral Service, 1118 N Elm St., Greensboro. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 5585 Burlington Rd., McLeansville, NC 27301. Burial will follow the service in McLeansville at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 300 Knox Rd, McLeansville, NC.

Memorials may be made to: Calvary Baptist Church's building fund.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Oct
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
5585 Burlington Rd, McLeansville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rita, So sorry to hear today of JC´s passing. We´ll remember you and your family in our prayers.
Fredrick & Vickie Reese
Family
October 8, 2021
My sincere condolence Patrick and to your family.
Kim Frankenfield
Other
October 7, 2021
Reita and family, so very sorry for your loss. Your entire are special and have been for many years. May God shower you with many happy memories of your life together.
Judy Wall Seawell
October 6, 2021
