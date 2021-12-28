Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph Paul Humble
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC
Joseph Paul Humble

Greensboro — Joseph Paul Humble, 58, died Sunday, December 26, 2021. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
George Brothers Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by George Brothers Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Susan and family. Oh I am so sorry to hear about this. Joe was truly one of the kindest souls that I became to know at Christ Covenant. The love that he showed others as they walked through the doors will never be forgotten and the lives that he touched. He shared so much in so many ways. Know that all of you are in my prayers. I loved Joe and so enjoyed ushering with him. May you all feel God's comfort and love.
Julia Sheppard
January 3, 2022
I am so sorry to hear about Joe, he was absolutely one of the kindness souls ever and I loved ushering with him at Christ Covenant. His sweet spirit was so from the Lord and how he greeted all as they came through the doors. You rest in peace you sweet soul. You are loved by us all. Prayers and hugs to all of the family.
Julia Sheppard
Friend
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results