Susan and family. Oh I am so sorry to hear about this. Joe was truly one of the kindest souls that I became to know at Christ Covenant. The love that he showed others as they walked through the doors will never be forgotten and the lives that he touched. He shared so much in so many ways. Know that all of you are in my prayers. I loved Joe and so enjoyed ushering with him. May you all feel God's comfort and love.

Julia Sheppard January 3, 2022