Roy Montrose "Mont" Graham, Jr.



St. Simons Island, GA — Roy William Montrose "Mont" Graham, Junior passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 7, 2021 on St. Simons Island, GA at age 95. Mont was born on June 15, 1925 to Lt. Roy William Montrose Graham, USN (future rear admiral) and Jeanne Elmendorf Graham in Annapolis, MD.



Born into a Navy family, Mont moved often. Before graduating high school, he lived in Annapolis, MD twice; New Haven, CT; Honolulu, HI twice; San Diego, CA twice; Washington, DC; Newport, RI; Bremerton, WA twice; and San Pedro, CA twice.



Pushed two classes forward, Mont graduated from Punahou School in Honolulu June 1941 at age 16. He was a freshman at the University of Hawaii on December 7th. His UH ROTC Unit was activated that morning. Although Mont was a squad leader in his unit, the US Army rejected his enlistment because he was only 16. Mont left Hawaii in June 1942 to visit mainland family, and enrolled in the University of Tennessee awaiting his 18th birthday. On his way to USN Officer's Candidate School in 1943, he received an appointment to the US Naval Academy, and was directed there. Just after VJ Day ending WWII in August 1945, Mont left the USNA to complete his studies at UT, graduating May 1947.



While at UT, Mont fell in love with the South. He joined Burlington Industries in Greensboro, NC in early 1949, beginning his single 38-year career in textile management. Mont served in various capacities for Burlington, managing the Textile Waste Control and Sales Division his last 22 years, retiring in 1987.



Over Christmas in 1951, Mont met Shirley Marshall "Pru" Pruden, returning home from Florida to visit her family in Greensboro. An accomplished portrait artist, Pru had studied art in NYC at the Parsons School of Design; in Provincetown, MA; and in Sarasota at the Ringling School of Art. Their first date was successful, as Pru moved home soon thereafter. Mont and Pru were married on September 13, 1952 in St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Reidsville, NC. After honeymooning at The Cloister on Sea Island, GA, they made their first home in Greensboro. Mont and Pru settled in Reidsville in 1958, and were happily together for 55 years until Pru's passing in 2007. Mont spent his last years in Sandy Springs, GA and on St. Simons Island.



Mont began volunteering with the Boy Scouts in 1967 with Troop 738 attached to St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Across his 10 years as scoutmaster and his 20 years as Troop Committee member and chairman, Troop 738 produced nearly 60 Eagle Scouts and scores of great Scouts. All proud "Roy's Boys." Mont began as an administrator and tournament director for the NC Tennis Association in the early 1970's, eventually becoming a nationally respected lead umpire. Mont "called lines" at the US Open in NYC during the 1990's, and trained umpires across the South. He was inducted into the NCTA Hall of Fame in 1992. Mont was a mentor in the Rockingham County Library Adult Reading Program.



Mont was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Jeanne, his loving wife Pru, and his loving friend Ruth Deubler. He is survived by 4 children: Ridgely "Rip" Montrose Graham (Charlotte) of St. Simons Island, GA; John Franklin Montrose Graham (Geddings) of Atlanta, GA; James "Jim" Gordon Montrose Graham of Sumter, SC; and Helen Marshall Graham (Taunya) of Raleigh, NC. He is survived by 4 grandchildren: Ridgely Hall Montrose Graham (Brittany) of Colorado Springs, CO; Julia Ferree Graham Jackson (Trey) of Birmingham, AL; Jordan Read Montrose Graham (Morgan) of Norfolk, VA; and Joan Tallon Graham of Columbia, SC. He is survived also by 5 great-grandchildren: John "Jack" David Montrose Graham and William "Will" Caleb Montrose Graham of Colorado Springs; Isabelle Ferree Jackson and David Cross Jackson of Birmingham; and Gray Walter Montrose Graham of Norfolk.



The family would like to thank all of the caring professionals that have supported Dad over the last few months of his wonderful life: Magnolia Manor on St. Simons Island; and Hospice of the Golden Isles and Southeast Regional Health System in Brunswick, GA.



The family will gather together in the near future to celebrate Dad's life, and to inter his ashes in the Ferree/Hall/Graham gravesite in Mount View Cemetery in Danville, VA. Contributions made in his honor might be made to the local Boy Scout troop of your choice.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 14, 2021.