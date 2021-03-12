Larry W. Kane

Aug. 11, 1942 - Mar. 9, 2021

JOLIET - After a very full life and a short illness, Larry Kane passed away on March 9, 2021 in Joliet, IL. Larry was born in Bloomington, IL on August 11, 1942, and was preceded in death by his parents, William and Bernadine (Wilson) Kane.

Larry was married to Jane (Buck) deceased, and is survived by his cherished son, Brad, of Forsyth, IL. He later married Rose Kapper in 1981 who survives him. He is also survived by two devoted sisters: Kay Theobald and Debbie Miller, both of Decatur, IL; daughter-in-law, Janie (Beane) Kane, who always kept him on his toes, and two grandsons: Brandon and Cooper, whom he could not have been prouder of; and his new granddaughter-in-law, Kenzie (Hale), Brandon's wife, of Decatur, IL. Many nieces and nephews have been a part of his life, as well as friends from all different aspects of Larry's life.

Larry's occupations included several years at the Illinois State Crime Lab in Joliet, IL in the 1960's, 18 years with Sears, Roebuck in Decatur, IL and, finally, 29 years with the Joliet Police Department. He was also an avid photographer.

A Memorial Gathering for Larry W. Kane will be Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet from 3-5:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 15, 2021 at the Church of St. Jude, 2212 McDonough St., Joliet at 10:00 a.m.

Memorials in his name to WTTW Chicago (PBS), Will County Historical Society or WDCB Public Radio (College of DuPage) would be appreciated. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can view a complete obituary, share a favorite memory or leave an online condolence.