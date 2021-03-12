Menu
Larry W. Kane
FUNERAL HOME
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL

Larry W. Kane

Aug. 11, 1942 - Mar. 9, 2021

JOLIET - After a very full life and a short illness, Larry Kane passed away on March 9, 2021 in Joliet, IL. Larry was born in Bloomington, IL on August 11, 1942, and was preceded in death by his parents, William and Bernadine (Wilson) Kane.

Larry was married to Jane (Buck) deceased, and is survived by his cherished son, Brad, of Forsyth, IL. He later married Rose Kapper in 1981 who survives him. He is also survived by two devoted sisters: Kay Theobald and Debbie Miller, both of Decatur, IL; daughter-in-law, Janie (Beane) Kane, who always kept him on his toes, and two grandsons: Brandon and Cooper, whom he could not have been prouder of; and his new granddaughter-in-law, Kenzie (Hale), Brandon's wife, of Decatur, IL. Many nieces and nephews have been a part of his life, as well as friends from all different aspects of Larry's life.

Larry's occupations included several years at the Illinois State Crime Lab in Joliet, IL in the 1960's, 18 years with Sears, Roebuck in Decatur, IL and, finally, 29 years with the Joliet Police Department. He was also an avid photographer.

A Memorial Gathering for Larry W. Kane will be Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet from 3-5:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 15, 2021 at the Church of St. Jude, 2212 McDonough St., Joliet at 10:00 a.m.

Memorials in his name to WTTW Chicago (PBS), Will County Historical Society or WDCB Public Radio (College of DuPage) would be appreciated. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can view a complete obituary, share a favorite memory or leave an online condolence.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Memorial Gathering
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Fred C. Dames Funeral Homes - Joliet
3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet, IL
Mar
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Church of St. Jude - Joliet
2212 McDonough Street, Joliet, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
9 Entries
Wonderful person and a great photographer.
Jlm Morris The Camera House
March 12, 2021
Bob Brady Auto Group
March 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Rob Doyle
March 12, 2021
Brad and family, Sending love and prayers to you and yours in the loss of your Dad and the boys Grandpa. May God bless you with his loving comfort at this time.
Cindy Pumphrey
March 12, 2021
Great memories working with Larry at the City of Joliet. A very kind and sincere man. Rest in Heaven.
Warren C Dorris
March 11, 2021
Larry was one of the nicest people we were lucky enough to meet. Always had a smile and a kind word to say. He was so instrumental in preserving an individuals or the city history thru his wonderful photography. Our sympathy to his family.
Frank & Patricia Desiderio
March 11, 2021
Dave Winnie Jr, photographer
I met Larry 25 years+ ago.... of course on the sidelines of a sporting event... soon after I purchased a lens from him. Larry loves the camera equipment... we met numerous times over the years whether on the ball diamonds, football fields, gymnasiums, or PORTILLO's.... we always laughed and enjoyed our brief time together. You ROCK Larry. I'll miss your advice and calmness. Keep clicking... Dave
Dave Winnie Jr, photographer
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results