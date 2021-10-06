Menu
Monika F. Poling
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Monika F. Poling

Aug. 17, 1941 - Sept. 29, 2021

DECATUR - Monika F. Poling, affectionately known as Moni, age 80, of Decatur, IL peacefully passed away on September 29, 2021.

Moni was born on August 17, 1941 in Konlgsberg, Prussia. She later moved and lived in Helmstedt, Germany. Moni married James Darrell Poling of Decatur in 1979. Her husband of 42 years survives. Moni is also survived by her children: Pete Poling of Church Point, LA, Michael Hardin of Lakeland, FL, and Tammy Broughton of Decatur, IL; step-daughter: Jodi Baker of California and Pam Brimm of Arizona; grandchildren: Courtney Poling of Murfreesboro, TN, Colin Hardin of Lakeland, FL, Andy Alonzo of Lakeland, FL, Austin Baker and Jaydon Baker of California, Josie Bernal of Arizona; sister: Renate Doray of Nashua, New Hampshire; brother: Kurt Gruhnert of Helmstedt, Germany. Moni was preceded in death by her mom and siblings all of Germany.

Moni immigrated to the United States in 1969. One of her proudest accomplishments was receiving her citizenship. She earned her associates degree in business.

Moni was a loving mother to her children and step-children. She was pure joy in human form. She will be sadly missed by everyone that know her.

I love you Mama, sing in the Angel's Choir. Till we meet again, from my heart Tammy.

Per Moni's requests, there will be no services. Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur, IL is in charge of arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 6, 2021.
