James Morton Falin



April 20, 1948 - April 10, 2022



James "Jim" Falin passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Jim spent much of his formative years in Dunbar, Va., Keokee Va and St. Paul, Va. Later, Jim was a longtime resident of Bristol, Tenn. Throughout his career as a journeyman electrician, he was able to travel all over the country, but he always called Bristol home.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby Fleenor of Bristol, Va. and Leslie Falin of Pound, Va., his brother, Donnie Falin of Pound, Va. and his niece, Michelle Partin of Wise, Va.



Jim is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Scott Davenport of Shelby, N.C.; his grandson, Charlie Scales of Banner Elk, N.C.; his stepfather, Charlie Fleenor of Bristol, Va.; his sister, Diana Deutsch of St. Barth FWI; his brother, Ronnie Falin of Pound, Va.; his sister-in-law, Clella Falin of Pound, Va.; his nephews, Leslie Falin of Pound, Va. and JR Partin of Catonsville, Md., several cousins and many friends.



The family would like to extend their thanks to all the wonderful staff at the hospice house in Bristol for their outstanding care. They were very kind to both Jim and his family.



Jim's loving and generous spirit continues to touch lives. It was his desire that when he passed on, if he could help improve someone's life through whole body donation, we would honor and respect his wishes. We, as a family, are comforted in our loss knowing that countless others that may be given a second chance thanks to his precious gift.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2022.