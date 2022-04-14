Joseph "Joey" Williams
January 21, 1959 - April 10, 2022
MARION, Va.
Joseph "Joey" Mark Williams, born on January 21, 1959, in Marion, Virginia, was called home to be with the Lord on April 10, 2022, at UVA Prince William Medical Center in Manassas, Va.
Joey was a friend to many and loved by all who knew him and has long been a familiar face in the community. In his youth, he helped his father at Joe's Market, later Fred's Market, and earned spending money by mowing neighborhood lawns. At 16, he went to work at a local auto repair shop. Later he became a mechanic and manager at Home & Auto Tire Center, where he devoted nearly 40 years to keeping people's vehicles running smoothly. Joey truly enjoyed his career and the relationships he built over his lifetime in Marion before his health forced him into retirement in September.
Outside of the shop, Joey was known to go out of his way to help stranded travelers who had broken down on the interstate, often paying out of his own pocket to help a stranger. Instead of taking pay for his services, he would ask that they pass along the kindness he had shown by paying it forward. Often, he would bring home strangers to warm up or have a hot meal before putting them back on the road,
Forever a follower of Christ, Joey spent his youth worshiping at the Church of the Nazarene on Fairground Hill. Later, he joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He and Debbie, frequently volunteered for outreach programs, visiting the sick, delivering meals to those who needed them and Christmas gifts for those who had none. Joey was also a devout fundraiser for the Mel Leaman Free Clinic and helped other non-profits as well.
Joey will be remembered as a loving husband, inspirational father, proud grandfather, and compassionate friend who never met a stranger. A prankster at heart who enjoyed pulling jokes on his friends, Joey never uttered an unkind word of anyone and spoke all the good he knew about everybody. One could never be in a foul mood around Joey. His relentless smile, infectious laugh and easy-going personality could lift the gloomiest of spirits, and his reassuring presence left all feeling at ease.
Joey was preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick "Fred" Neal Williams Sr. and Joy Carol Wymer Williams; his sister-in-law, Diane Farmer Williams; and his nephews, Steven Neal Williams and Wayne Blevins.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 34 years, Debra "Debbie" Jennine Litton Williams; brother, Fredrick "Freddie" Neal Williams; two daughters, CeCelia "C.C." Marie Williams Johnsey and Asia Renee Litton Roberts; one son, Brian Millsaps; six grandchildren, Caedmon, Mia and Abigail Johnsey, Ian and Jaynah Millsaps, and Amara Roberts; special friend, Brandon Neice, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 15, 2022, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, Virginia. Funeral services will be held in the chapel at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Burial will follow at the Round Hill Cemetery in Marion.
A Reception will follow at the United Methodist Church on Church Street in Marion. Everyone is invited to attend. Side dishes would be appreciated. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Williams family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 14, 2022.