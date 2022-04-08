Menu
Billy Joe Mull
Billy Joe Mull

Billy Joe Mull, 84, of George Hildebrand, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Amorem Hospice of Caldwell, following a period of declining health.

Billy Joe was known by many titles during his 84 years on this earth. He was "son" to Joe and Mazelle Mull, who raised him in Connelly Springs. To Jeanette (Sis), Charles (Burr) and Vicky (Dood), he was the eldest "brother." To Janet Hildebran Mull, he was "husband." For 64 years, he shared his life and built a home with Janet, and became "daddy" to his two daughters, Cheri Greene and Angie Mull. They were raised by a father who tirelessly loved them and would move any mountain for them. Through Cheri, he gained Chris Greene, a man he loved like his own son.

For almost 40 years, he worked at Hickory Chair Furniture Company and was proud of his role as lumber yard supervisor. For those that knew him as "Wild Bill," they were privileged to know a man of a bygone era. More at home on a saddle than anywhere else, one of the greatest joys of his life was spent horseback riding with friends.

Finally, the title that Bill was most proud of was "Paw-Paw" to Olivia and Emily Greene. For those he loved he was a fierce protector until his final breath. Regardless of by what title you knew him, there will never be another like Bill Mull.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 9, at 2 p.m., at Burke's Chapel United Methodist Church, with the Rev. George Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.

Memorials may be sent to Burkes Chapel U.M.C., 5180 Carolina Mill Rd., Hickory, NC 28602.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 8, 2022.
