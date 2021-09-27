Bryan Austin Martin



May 25, 1996 - September 11, 2021



On Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, Bryan Austin Martin of Sherrills Ford, passed away unexpectedly at age 25, in Marianna, Fla.



Bryan was born May 25, 1996, in Thousand Oaks, Calif., to Jim and Carol Martin.



He graduated from Bandys High School in 2014 and earned a B.S. degree in electrical engineering from North Carolina State University in 2018. Bryan was passionate about renewable energy, and he worked as an engineer and project coordinator for Black & Veatch designing and building solar farms. He excelled in his career and passed the Professional Engineer exam, with a goal of becoming a project manager.



Bryan served as a volunteer firefighter during high school at Sherrills Ford Terrell Fire & Rescue, earning his Firefighter II certification. He was mechanically inclined, often working on projects with his Dad, and enjoyed travelling with friends, eating at new restaurants, scuba diving, and other outdoor activities. Bryan was a kind soul and a supportive friend, always willing to lend a helping hand or ear to those in need.



Bryan was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Gary Martin.



Bryan is survived by his parents, Jim and Carol Martin; brothers, Gary (Loren) Martin and Kevin Martin; maternal grandparents, Charles and Niwana Cohn; paternal grandmother, Virginia Tomsitz; paternal stepgrandmother, Gaynor Hudson; and loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Bryan is dearly loved by his family and friends and will always be in our thoughts.



A celebration of Bryan's life will be held in October.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.



Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home



2403 Harrison Avenue, Panama City, FL 32405



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 27, 2021.