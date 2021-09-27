Menu
Bryan Austin Martin
1996 - 2021
BORN
1996
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Bandys High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
2403 Harrison Avenue
Panama City, FL
Bryan Austin Martin

May 25, 1996 - September 11, 2021

On Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, Bryan Austin Martin of Sherrills Ford, passed away unexpectedly at age 25, in Marianna, Fla.

Bryan was born May 25, 1996, in Thousand Oaks, Calif., to Jim and Carol Martin.

He graduated from Bandys High School in 2014 and earned a B.S. degree in electrical engineering from North Carolina State University in 2018. Bryan was passionate about renewable energy, and he worked as an engineer and project coordinator for Black & Veatch designing and building solar farms. He excelled in his career and passed the Professional Engineer exam, with a goal of becoming a project manager.

Bryan served as a volunteer firefighter during high school at Sherrills Ford Terrell Fire & Rescue, earning his Firefighter II certification. He was mechanically inclined, often working on projects with his Dad, and enjoyed travelling with friends, eating at new restaurants, scuba diving, and other outdoor activities. Bryan was a kind soul and a supportive friend, always willing to lend a helping hand or ear to those in need.

Bryan was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Gary Martin.

Bryan is survived by his parents, Jim and Carol Martin; brothers, Gary (Loren) Martin and Kevin Martin; maternal grandparents, Charles and Niwana Cohn; paternal grandmother, Virginia Tomsitz; paternal stepgrandmother, Gaynor Hudson; and loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Bryan is dearly loved by his family and friends and will always be in our thoughts.

A celebration of Bryan's life will be held in October.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home

2403 Harrison Avenue, Panama City, FL 32405
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for this great loss. My condolences to Bryan's family. Bryan was a great friend and he will be missed by so many people.
April
Friend
October 4, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of your precious son, Brian! May the Lord and your fond memories give you healing. We love your family very much.
Frank and Norma Doyosn
October 2, 2021
Jordan Clonch
Friend
September 29, 2021
Jordan Clonch
Friend
September 29, 2021
I looked up to and respected Bryan a lot. This is heartbreaking.
Jordan Clonch
Friend
September 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Lifting your family up in prayer for comfort and peace.
Annette
September 28, 2021
