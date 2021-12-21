Menu
Calvin Edgar Kirby
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Calvin Edgar Kirby

August 12, 1943 - December 20, 2021

Calvin Edgar Kirby, 78, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center, in Hickory.

Born Aug. 12, 1943, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Calvin Ray Kirby and Beulah Collins Kirby.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Kirby.

Calvin was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War, graduated from Catawba Valley Community College, and was retired from Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company. He was hardworking and loving. He loved the Atlanta Braves, fishing, his dog, Enzo, and he adored his family.

He is survived by his daughters, Lori Kirby, Larissa Kirby, and Michele Kirby, all of Hickory; sisters, Nancy Franklin and husband, Jack, of Hickory, Linda Witherspoon and husband, Tom, of Claremont, Judy Jackson and husband, Richard, of Hickory; grandchildren, Neil Kirby, Kaila Kirby, Chaise Craft, Tanner Kirby and Christopher Banks; and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending my condolences to all the Kirby family. Sorry to hear of Calvin's passing. May God's love, peace & comfort be with each of you. Keeping everyone in my thoughts & prayers. May Peace be with all the family. Deepest sympathy!
Tonya Brinkley
December 23, 2021
So sorry to hear about Calvin. Prayers to all of the family during this time of grief and loss!
Dan Kirby
Family
December 21, 2021
