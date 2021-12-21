Calvin Edgar KirbyAugust 12, 1943 - December 20, 2021Calvin Edgar Kirby, 78, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center, in Hickory.Born Aug. 12, 1943, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Calvin Ray Kirby and Beulah Collins Kirby.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Kirby.Calvin was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War, graduated from Catawba Valley Community College, and was retired from Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company. He was hardworking and loving. He loved the Atlanta Braves, fishing, his dog, Enzo, and he adored his family.He is survived by his daughters, Lori Kirby, Larissa Kirby, and Michele Kirby, all of Hickory; sisters, Nancy Franklin and husband, Jack, of Hickory, Linda Witherspoon and husband, Tom, of Claremont, Judy Jackson and husband, Richard, of Hickory; grandchildren, Neil Kirby, Kaila Kirby, Chaise Craft, Tanner Kirby and Christopher Banks; and five great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.