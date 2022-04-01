Elizabeth Christin Velsor PropstJanuary 4, 1970 - March 30, 2022Elizabeth Christin Velsor Propst, 52, of Newton, departed to be with Christ Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her home.She was born Jan. 4, 1970, in Suffolk County, N.Y., the daughter of the late Frederick Christian Velsor and Helen Linda Katonica Velsor.She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Taylorsville and a homemaker.She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Barry W. Propst; daughter: Mary Propst of the home; son, Jonathan Propst of the home; and extended family, Elizabeth Ann Propst, Robert Hubbs, Wayne Hubbs, Carol Hubbs, Karen Rector, Michael Rector, Chassidy Luke, Gregory Katonica, Jack Katonica and wife, Jenny, Kathy DeMarzo and husband, Joe.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, April 4, at Salem Lutheran Church in Taylorsville, with the Rev. Reed Shoaff officiating, assisted by the Rev. Tod Rappe. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 4005 NC Hwy. 16 N, Taylorsville, NC 28681 and to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1605 Van Buren Ave., Fayetteville, NC 28303.Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton