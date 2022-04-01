Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth Christin Velsor Propst
1970 - 2022
BORN
1970
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 4 2022
12:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Salem Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Christin Velsor Propst

January 4, 1970 - March 30, 2022

Elizabeth Christin Velsor Propst, 52, of Newton, departed to be with Christ Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her home.

She was born Jan. 4, 1970, in Suffolk County, N.Y., the daughter of the late Frederick Christian Velsor and Helen Linda Katonica Velsor.

She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Taylorsville and a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Barry W. Propst; daughter: Mary Propst of the home; son, Jonathan Propst of the home; and extended family, Elizabeth Ann Propst, Robert Hubbs, Wayne Hubbs, Carol Hubbs, Karen Rector, Michael Rector, Chassidy Luke, Gregory Katonica, Jack Katonica and wife, Jenny, Kathy DeMarzo and husband, Joe.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, April 4, at Salem Lutheran Church in Taylorsville, with the Rev. Reed Shoaff officiating, assisted by the Rev. Tod Rappe. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 4005 NC Hwy. 16 N, Taylorsville, NC 28681 and to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1605 Van Buren Ave., Fayetteville, NC 28303.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
4
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Salem Lutheran Church
Taylorsville, NC
Apr
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Salem Lutheran Church
Taylorsville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.